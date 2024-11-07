Three Philadelphia Eagles stars surprisingly appear on injury report ahead of game against Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Three Philadelphia Eagles stars startlingly popped up on Wednesday’s injury report.

Ahead of Sunday’s NFC East matchup with the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles decided to give quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley a rest day.

“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts told reporters Wednesday.

Hurts has rattled off four straight turnover-free games in which the Eagles went 4-0.

In last Sunday’s nail-biting Eagles win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts went 18-for-24, with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

He’s now thrown 10 touchdowns on the season and rushed for another eight.

As for Barkley, he rushed 27 times for 159 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars, including an incredible reverse hurdle that will forever live on in Eagles’ lore. Barkley already has 157 rushing attempts through the first eight games. Last year with the New York Giants, he had 247 in 14 games.

Despite Hurts and Barkley getting rest, there was a more worrisome injury for one of the top playmakers.

Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith misses practice with hamstring injury

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith sat out Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

The injury surprisingly popped up as he seemed fine during Sunday’s win. He had four catches for 87 yards, including an incredible one-handed touchdown catch.

Smith has missed one game this season after suffering a concussion against the New Orleans Saints.

In better news, A.J. Brown was a limited participant after having to come out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He’s expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys. Also, tight end Dallas Goedert was a full participant after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury.

The 6-2 Eagles are seven-point road favorites.

