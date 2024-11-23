Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their top playmakers against Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their top playmakers for Sunday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be sidelined with a hamstring injury after not practicing this week.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner reports that Smith was seen walking with a noticeable limp after Week 11’s Thursday night win over the Washington Commanders.

Smith initially appeared on the injury report with a hamstring issue on November 6 but played in three games since then.

With Smith out, wide receivers Jahan Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson will see increased playing time.

“Both of them have made some big plays in the past couple weeks,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Johnny catching his first touchdown pass, Jahan catching a deep ball in the Jacksonville game, and then also the Dallas game. And then the things that we see in practice. These guys come to work hard every single day. They put it on the line every single day.”

This is the second game Smith has missed this season. He sat out Week 4’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a concussion a week prior against the New Orleans Saints.

Philadelphia Eagles place Bryce Huff on injured reserve

In additional team news, a high-priced free agent has been placed on injured reserve following wrist surgery.

Edge rusher Bryce Huff will miss at least the next four games but could return before the end of the regular season.

It’s not the year Huff and the Eagles expected after he signed a three-year, $50 million deal in the offseason. He has recorded only 2.5 sacks and five solo tackles this season as his playing time has decreased.

The Eagles will look to improve to 9-2 on the season as they are three-point road favorites against the Rams.

