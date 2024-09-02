Days ahead of Philadelphia Eagles season opener, Darius Slay admits he’d rather not play in Brazil

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has never played a game in South America. That changes on Friday, when the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles matchup takes place in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Yet, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is making clear that if he had a choice, he wouldn’t be playing in the game at all.

Darius Slay isn’t happy that the Philadelphia Eagles are playing in Brazil

Darius Slay is heading into his 12th NFL season. The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback dubbed ‘Big Play Slay’ has seen it all. In that time, he’s had the privilege of playing in a Super Bowl. But like all other NFL players before him, he’s never been able to say he’s played football in Brazil, where a different type of football is typically played.

However, with the NFL trying to build a bigger buzz worldwide, Slay and the Eagles are set to make history on Friday. But if Slay had his way, he’d be staying home this week.

“Man, I do not want to go to Brazil. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can’t do too much because the crime rate is crazy. NFL, why do y’all want to send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high? I told my family, do not come down there.” Darius Slay on playing in Brazil

Darius Slay do not want to go to Brazil and he said “The crime rate is CRAZY” hopefully everyone stay safe pic.twitter.com/M2UZM7C5oG — YouTuber: Eagle AL (@kb_973) September 1, 2024

Slay added that he intends to respect the NFL’s wishes by staying in his hotel as much as possible, preferring to eat their food while playing video games. He also stated that the NFL has promised to provide top-notch security for all members of the Eagles and Packers traveling to Brazil for the highly-anticipated matchup.

Hopefully, the narratives can continue focusing on the action on the field instead of any other potentially negative hoopla.

