Philadelphia Eagles face critical injury to Pro Bowler ahead of NFC Championship vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are banged up heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the rival Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed he will likely wear a brace on his left knee, following an injury sustained during last Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s been progressing,” Hurts told reporters, via Pro Football Talk.

Despite the injury, Hurts finished the game, though his mobility may be limited against the Commanders.

The Eagles faced another injury scare in their playoff win when rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell left the game with a shoulder injury. However, he wasn’t listed on Friday’s injury report and will play Sunday.

While Hurts and Mitchell are ready to go, the Eagles face a major offensive line concern heading into the championship matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Pro Bowl offensive lineman questionable for NFC Championship game against Commanders

Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens is listed as questionable with a back injury that limited him in Friday’s practice after missing Thursday’s session entirely. His absence could deal a significant blow to Philadelphia’s offensive line.

If Jurgens can’t play, Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson would move to center while backup Tyler Steen would take over at left guard.

“He’s done it and he’s solid at it,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about Dickerson, via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “He obviously did it at a high level in college. We cross-train our guys. A ton of guys cross-train different positions, and that’s where we are.”

These injuries could significantly impact Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ rushing attack. With Hurts potentially limited and Jurgens possibly out, the ground game might struggle.

Barkley has dominated the Commanders this season, rushing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in their two meetings. However, when Hurts left their December matchup with a concussion, the Commanders successfully contained Barkley.

The Eagles are six-point home favorites as they seek their second Super Bowl berth in three seasons.

