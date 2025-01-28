Philadelphia Eagles could get injured Pro Bowler back in time for Super Bowl 59 against Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get healthy ahead of their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles were banged up going into the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jalen Hurts hurt his knee in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams, while stud rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell had to leave the game with a shoulder injury.

On top of that, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens was unable to start versus Washington because of back tightness, and Landon Dickerson, who slid from left guard to center, had to leave the game with a knee injury. Jurgens ended up replacing Dickerson in the second half. Running back Kenny Gainwell left the game with a concussion.

The Eagles prevailed and ran roughshod over the Commanders, 55-23. Hurts had one of the best games of his career, going 20-for-28 for 246 yards, with one throwing touchdown, and three rushing scores. Mitchell shut down wide receiver Terry McLaurin and also had an interception.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had no update on LG Landon Dickerson (knee), but from what I understand, Dickerson expects to play in the Super Bowl.



C Cam Jurgens (back) said after the game that he will be ready for the Chiefs. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 28, 2025

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Jurgens and Dickerson should be ready to go for Super Bowl 59 on February 9. Now, the Eagles might get back another Pro Bowl player for the championship game.

Injured Philadelphia Eagles star could play in Super Bowl

The Eagles could welcome back former Pro Bowler and team leader Brandon Graham, who tore his triceps against the Rams in Week 12 of the regular season.

Graham hasn’t played since and was expected to miss the rest of the season, but with the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, there’s a chance he will return. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes reports Graham is likely to come off injured reserve.

A team source said he expects Brandon Graham to come off IR on Monday and try to get ready for Super Bowl LIX.



Graham told me he hasn’t tested his torn triceps full-bore, but what he’s done showed promising results.



Graham sealed Super Bowl LII with a sack of Tom Brady#Eagles — Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) January 27, 2025

“I feel good. I do feel good,” Graham told Sportsradio 94WIP. “This has been the easiest, I will say, injury out of the injuries I’ve had. And I’m just saying that because upper body stuff is a little easier.”

Graham continued, “This time around it’s just more about making sure I’m building muscle, making sure I’m getting stronger and doing the right things where I’m not hurting it to where I can re-hurt it. I know for me, man, we’re going to see what the doctor says, see what’s going on, and then we will go from there.”

Spike asked Brandon Graham if he’s going to play in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Osf2JLokfQ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 27, 2025

Before he went down with his triceps injury, Graham had 3.5 sacks, 15 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and one forced fumble in 11 games.

Graham had one of the greatest plays in Eagles history against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, when he had a strip sack of quarterback Tom Brady. The Eagles recovered, kicked a field goal, and won their first Super Bowl.

Eagles fans are hoping Graham will have another magical moment, as he has previously said he will retire after the season.

