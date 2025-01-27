Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in mix to buy historic NBA franchise

Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is two weeks away from potentially celebrating his second Super Bowl victory as an NFL team owner. He’s owned the team since 1994, and they’ve made the playoffs 19 times since.

Lurie originally purchased the Eagles for $195 million. According to Forbes’ 2024 NFL team values, the Eagles are worth an estimated $8.8 billion.

Now, Lurie, a Boston, Massachusetts native, could be setting his sights on owning a very successful NBA franchise too.

Jeffrey Lurie wants to own the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie has to be thrilled with his decision to buy the Philadelphia Eagles 31 years ago. Under his ownership, they’ve become one of the NFL’s most competitive franchises today.

Yet, according to The Ringer’s Boston insider Bill Simmons, Lurie is trying to buy the Boston Celtics too.

“Mentioned this near the end of tonight’s podcast: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is in the running to buy the Boston Celtics. He’s a Boston native w/ degrees from Clark, Brandeis AND B.U. His first big company was called Chestnut Hill Productions. Huge Celts fan obviously.”

The Celtics have been owned by Boston Business Partners since 2002, but they announced their intention to sell 51% of the team shortly after winning the franchise’s 18th NBA Championship in June 2024. The remaining 49% of the Celtics will be sold in 2028.

Lurie has a net worth of $5.3 billion, so he certainly seems like a valid candidate to buy the Celtics. The Celtics are worth an estimated $6 billion based on Forbes’ projections.

