Andy Reid once fired Nick Sirianni — now they meet again in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni have some surprising history with each other.

The two coaches previously faced off in Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs won 38-35. Now, they’ll meet again in Super Bowl LVIX as the Chiefs seek to three-peat against the team that started their championship streak.

The Eagles enter this matchup as a stronger team than in their previous Super Bowl meeting, boasting the NFL’s top-ranked defense and star running back Saquon Barkley. However, the personal history between these head coaches adds another layer to this compelling matchup.

Andy Reid fired Nick Sirianni after becoming Kansas City Chiefs head coach

After 14 seasons and a disappointing 4-12 record in 2012, the Eagles fired Reid. He quickly found a new opportunity as head coach of the Chiefs. One of Reid’s first decisions in Kansas City affected Sirianni’s career path.

Sirianni was serving as the Chiefs’ wide receivers coach under previous head coach Romeo Crennel when Reid arrived. In one of their first interactions, Reid informed Sirianni he wouldn’t be retained on the new coaching staff.

“He pulled me into the office and asked to meet with me, and told me he had a guy but had heard good things about me,” Sirianni told The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of Super Bowl LVII in 2023. “I appreciated that and his honesty, and his ability to get to me as soon as he possibly could so I could move on and find another job.”

Sirianni’s career continued to progress after leaving Kansas City. He served multiple roles with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2013-2017, including wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and quality control coach. The Indianapolis Colts then hired him as offensive coordinator in 2018, where he spent three seasons before the Eagles named him head coach.

Reid’s tenure in Kansas City has been remarkably successful, with the Chiefs now making their fifth Super Bowl appearance under his leadership. As these two coaches prepare to face each other again, Sirianni has an opportunity to deny the Chiefs their three-peat while securing the Eagles’ second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

