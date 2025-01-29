18-year-old Temple University student dies after falling from light pole during Philadelphia Eagles celebration

An 18-year-old Temple University student has died after falling from a light pole in Center City while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship Game victory over the Washington Commanders.

Tyler Sabapathy, 18, @TempleUniv student has died from injuries in fall from pole he climbed at 15th & Market Streets Sunday night during the Eagles celebrations. pic.twitter.com/2x6Vw0ghk5 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 29, 2025

Tyler Sabapathy, of Toronto, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon at Jefferson Hospital, where he had been on life support with a brain injury.

“Tyler was already a thriving student within Temple University’s College of Public Health, where he was majoring in exercise and sport science,” the university said in a statement. “As an accomplished gymnast with more than 120 medals in provincial, regional and international competitions, Tyler was fascinated with injury prevention, which ultimately led him to pursue his chosen major. He no doubt had a bright future ahead of him, and it is tragic that we will not be able to see how he would have made his mark on the world.”

Sabapathy, a member of Temple’s club gymnastics team, was climbing a light pole at 15th and Market Streets during the post-game celebrations on Sunday evening as dozens looked on. Video footage shows him high on the pole before slipping and falling onto the concrete below, followed by screams from onlookers.

“As a member of the university’s club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours each week training and honing his craft. He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia,” the university added.

Before the game, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker had urged fans not to climb poles during celebrations. While the city had previously greased poles during Eagles’ Super Bowl runs in 2017 and 2022, the practice hasn’t deterred hundreds of fans from climbing them.

The celebration turned tragic in other ways as well. Police are investigating several serious incidents that occurred during the citywide revelry: two people were shot at 13th and Chestnut Streets, eight people were struck by a vehicle at Broad and Spring Garden Streets, and at least four police officers were injured.

