Teenage Philadelphia Eagles fan on life support after falling from light pole during NFC Championship celebration

A celebration in Center City turned tragic for an 18-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan following Sunday’s victory.

6ABC anchor/reporter Sharrie Williams reports the teen is on life support after falling from a light pole at 15th and Market Streets while celebrating the Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the Washington Commanders.

#NEW: Philadelphia Police tell me an 18 year old is in critical condition after falling from a light pole. I’m told he’s on life support and has a brain injury. The teen climbed the pole on Market Street during celebrations after #Eagles won the NFC Championship. #Philly pic.twitter.com/zcJ6CjsNcq — Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) January 28, 2025

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital with a brain injury.

Video footage shows the teen high up on the pole before slipping and falling onto the concrete below. People can be heard screaming in the video.

Prior to the game, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker pleaded with fans not to climb poles following the game. The city had previously greased poles during Eagles’ Super Bowl runs in 2017 and 2022. However, that hasn’t stopped hundreds of fans from climbing them.

Thousands took to the streets to mark the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, but while many fans gathered to celebrate, police are investigating several serious incidents. Two people were shot at 13th and Chestnut Streets, eight people were struck by a vehicle at Broad and Spring Garden Streets, and at least four police officers were injured.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles could get injured Pro Bowler back in time for Super Bowl 59 against Kansas City Chiefs