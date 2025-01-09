Jalen Hurts isn’t only major Philadelphia Eagles injury concern ahead of playoff game against Green Bay Packers

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are banged up heading into Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, with concerns surrounding two key players.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a concussion during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. Though listed as a limited participant, Hurts went through individual drills in full pads while remaining in concussion protocol. He continued practicing Thursday.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Hurts showed no signs of rust.

“It was awesome. We had pads on today, so we got to simulate what it’s going to be like,” Johnson said. “I thought we practiced really well. Obviously he was limited physically, but he was dialed in.”

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl playmaker dealing with knee injury

The team is also monitoring another significant injury concern. Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t practice Thursday due to a knee injury after being limited in Wednesday’s session, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Despite the missed practice, Brown is expected to play Sunday.

“The Eagles are limiting his workload so he’s as close to 100 percent as possible by Sunday,” McLane posted on X.

He will be DNP for practice today. The #Eagles are limiting his workload so he’s as close to 100 percent as possible by Sunday. https://t.co/toprX0Uhie — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 9, 2025

Brown has been managing a knee issue for several weeks, first appearing on the injury report on Dec. 19 with a “knee/rest” designation, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. While Brown sat out Week 18 along with most starters, he had previously missed three games at the beginning of the season season due to a hamstring injury.

The Eagles enter the matchup as 4.5-point home favorites against the Packers.

