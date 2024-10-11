Philadelphia Eagles will have two top weapons back for Sunday’s game against Cleveland Browns

For the first time since Week 1 of the season, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will have their full allotment of offensive weapons.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be returning for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Brown has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, while Smith was out of Week 4’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion he suffered against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints defensive lineman Khristian Boyd ended up being fined for the hit he laid on Smith that led to the head injury. Smith told reporters Friday he didn’t think the hit was dirty.

“Nah, I don’t feel like it was dirty or nothing,” Smith said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He didn’t hit me in the head or nothing like that. More so, I feel like the whistle should have been blown.”

Hurts will be especially happy having two of his favorite playmakers back. Without Brown and Smith against the Bucs in the Eagles’ 33-16 loss, Hurts only threw for 158 yards and a touchdown. He also committed a critical turnover, fumbling the ball away.

Hurts threw two touchdowns in the three games Brown was out. In Week 1’s win against the Packers in Brazil, Brown had five catches for 119 yards and one score. Smith, meanwhile, has 21 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Philadelphia Eagles also getting healthy on offensive line

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will also be returning against the Browns.

Johnson suffered a concussion during Week 3’s matchup against the Saints.

The Eagles suffer mightily without the All-Pro manning the right side of the line. The Birds are 14-23 when Johnson doesn’t play.

The 2-2 Eagles look to get back on track Sunday as they are 9.5-point favorites at home against the Browns.

