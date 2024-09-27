Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith out, All-Pro A.J. Brown game-time decision against Buccaneers

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have some bad news/maybe good news heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith will miss Week 4 after suffering a concussion during the Eagles’ win against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. But All-Pro wide out A.J. Brown has been listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in practice on Friday. It was the first time he practiced since suffering the hamstring injury prior to Week 2’s Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brown has missed the last two games due to the injury. He previously told ESPN’s Lisa Salters ahead of the Falcons game that he expected to miss a couple of weeks.

If both Smith and Brown are out against the Bucs, the Birds will only have three healthy wide receivers on the roster: Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell, and rookie Johnny Wilson. Slot receiver and kick returner Britain Covey suffered a shoulder injury during the Saints game and is on injured reserve.

Earlier this week, the Eagles signed John Ross to the practice squad. The wide receiver participated in Eagles’ training camp but was cut.

Eagles WR AJ Brown (hamstring) returned to practice on Friday ahead of Week 4's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Nick Sirianni says Brown (as well as Devonta Smith and Lane Johnson) are doing everything they can to play. pic.twitter.com/kTC9g9zSkc — The Fantasy's Phinest Podcast (@FantasysPhinest) September 27, 2024

Head coach Nick Sirianni says everyone will need to step up if both Smith and Brown are out.

“A lot of guys have gotten some really good reps this week,” Sirianni said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’ve obviously needed that. If it does come down to those guys being out, then excited for these guys’ opportunity. They’ve worked hard. And it’s going to take everybody. Like I said before, it’s not, ‘Hey, here is how to replace DeVonta’s production.’ It’s going to take the entire group to do that. And that’s the entire group: wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. Because obviously, he’s a special player.”

With the potential of his top two wide receivers out, quarterback Jalen Hurts will once again turn to Dallas Goedert, who had the best game of his career against the Saints — ten catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

What is Lane Johnson’s status?

Both AJ Brown and Lane Johnson are stretching with the team at the start of #Eagles practice today. Both have their helmets as well, which is a positive sign. pic.twitter.com/bdw5kUVvgh — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) September 27, 2024

Right tackle Lane Johnson was also a limited participant in Friday’s practice after suffering a concussion last Sunday. Backup offensive lineman Fred Johnson played decently after stepping in for Johnson.

Johnson is listed as questionable. The Eagles have an abysmal 14-22 record when Johnson doesn’t play.

The Eagles are two-point favorites on the road against the Bucs.

