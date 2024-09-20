Philadelphia Eagles’ former first-round pick says he’s playing like ‘trash’

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A young defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles is calling himself out for his poor play to start the season.

Jalen Carter, who the Eagles selected ninth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has zero solo tackles, no sacks, and only one quarterback hit in the first two games.

Jalen Carter was asked about missing the Eagles' first defensive drive in Week 2 for disciplinary reasons.



The young defensive lineman also called his play so far this season "trash."

Speaking to reporters following Friday’s practice, Carter didn’t mince words when describing how he’s playing.

“Me, being real to myself, trash. I feel like I could be way better,” Carter said. “Got a lot of stuff I could work on with hands, and being able to read a formation of the O-line, read run and pass, and literally everything.”

Overall, the defense has been brutal these first two games. They’ve rarely created pressure as they only have three sacks, have been gashed on the ground for 315 rushing yards, and allowed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to drive 70 yards down the field in just 65 seconds for the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles’ stunning Monday Night Football collapse.

Jalen Carter reveals why he didn’t start Monday night

Carter also touched on why he wasn’t on the field for the Eagles’ first defensive series of the game against the Falcons. He was being punished for being late to a team meeting.

“I’ve got to respect the decision,” explained Carter. “I came in late and I gotta take full responsibility for that. You know, it happened. It won’t happen again.”

Jalen Carter confirmed that he didn’t start or play in the first defensive series vs. the Falcons because he was late for a team meeting last week.



Jalen Carter confirmed that he didn't start or play in the first defensive series vs. the Falcons because he was late for a team meeting last week.

The #Eagles DT said his alarm didn't go off. Said it was the first time he was late for something.

Carter added that he woke up late and missed his alarm.

The second-year defensive tackle had a strong start to his rookie season but faded down the stretch, finishing with six sacks and two forced fumbles.

There’s still plenty of time for Carter to turn his season around, but he and the rest of the defense face a tough test on Sunday against the Saints in New Orleans. The Saints have balled out in their first two games of the season, including beating down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Quarterback Derek Carr has thrown for five touchdowns and running back Alvin Kamara has scored five times himself.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs on the road.

