Philadelphia 76ers could draft Bronny James, pursue LeBron in free agency

Who will draft Bronny James? It’s become just as popular as asking who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The truth is, no one knows quite yet, but there’s plenty of speculation linking LeBron James’ eldest son to various NBA franchises.

So far, we’ve heard reports that the Los Angeles Lakers could try using their second-round pick to secure Bronny, but they don’t select until No. 55. Bronny is likely to be drafted before then. While the Lakers also have the 17th pick, they’d likely want to avoid using that selection on Bronny.

Another team that’s been linked to Bronny is the Phoenix Suns, who boast the 22nd overall pick in the first round, and they could trade down to add more depth to the roster while landing Bronny in the second round. So far, the Lakers and Suns are the only teams Bronny has agreed to visit, but another team may emerge.

Now, there’s a third team linked to Bronny, with the Philadelphia 76ers jumping into the mix too. The 76ers boast the 16th and 41st picks, giving them plenty of draft capital to add Bronny to their roster.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, there have been “whispers” that the 76ers are willing to do what’s necessary to bring LeBron to Philadelphia while drafting Bronny in a package deal.

The 76ers do have additional cap space and a desire to land a third star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, plus the cap space to offer LeBron an enticing offer. It’s also known that LeBron is fond of 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who the Lakers star reportedly wanted to replace Frank Vogel as head coach before Darvin Ham stepped in. Now could be his chance to play for Coach Nurse while joining the 76ers’ championship effort.

