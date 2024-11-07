Philadelphia 76ers’ ominous start continues as another All-Star expected to miss multiple weeks with injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The nightmare start to the Philadelphia 76ers season continues.

Sources confirm to Sportsnaut that All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to a few weeks after suffering a right hamstring injury during Wednesday night’s 110-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He left the game after the third quarter and didn’t return. Maxey is awaiting evaluation to determine a full timetable for his absence.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maxey finished the game with 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting in just over 31 minutes. With Joel Embiid sidelined and Paul George recently joining the team, Maxey has been carrying the offensive load, leading the league in minutes at 39.7 per game while averaging 27.6 points per contest.

The 76ers have dropped to an Eastern Conference-worst 1-6 on the season. According to ESPN, only three teams in the past 25 years have made the playoffs after starting the year 1-6 or 0-7.

When will Joel Embiid return to Philadelphia 76ers?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers must continue to wait for their “Big 3” debut featuring Embiid, George, and Maxey.

With Maxey expected to miss multiple weeks, he won’t be available for Embiid’s 2024-25 season debut. Embiid, currently serving a three-game suspension for shoving a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, is expected to play in next Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

If Embiid returns next week, he will have missed the 76ers’ first eight games of the season due to “left knee injury management.”

George, who joined the 76ers after missing the first five games of the season, contributed 18 points and seven rebounds in last night’s game against his former team.

The 76ers’ West Coast trip concludes Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

