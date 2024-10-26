Will the Philadelphia 76ers pursue this Golden State Warriors star?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

An NBA insider wouldn’t be surprised if the Philadelphia 76ers go after a young star currently on the Golden State Warriors.

Former first-round draft pick Jonathan Kuminga did not sign an extension to his rookie deal with the Warriors as he’s looking for max money entering restricted free agency.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer indicated that the 76ers are a potential suitor if Kuminga becomes available.

“The Sixers have definitely indicated around the league and behind the scenes that they are willing to pay, and add in, another piece,” Fischer said.

“They are willing to spend their draft capital. They’ve got three-plus picks. They got the super-interesting 2028 unprotected Clippers pick that continues to be more interesting.”

The Los Angeles Clippers could be in serious trouble depending on what happens with Kawhi Leonard’s health. By the time 2028 rolls around, the Clippers could be in rebuilding mode.

The Sixers also have K.J. Martin and his $7.9 million deal which can be moved for trade purposes. Kuminga’s 2024 salary is $7.6 million.

Related: How many more games will Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George miss to start the season?

NBA insider says Philadelphia 76ers looking at players on rookie deals

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

If the Warriors believe they can’t afford Kuminga, he could be on the move.

“Just keep Philadelphia in mind for looking at guys like Kuminga who are on rookie deals, or potentially up for a big pay-day, where they know their incumbent team might not be willing to give that top dollar,” Fischer noted.

Fischer believes Philadelphia’s ownership group, headed by Josh Harris, would be willing to go into the tax penalty if it means bringing the 76ers their first NBA championship since 1983.

“I think the Sixers have a lot of willingness to go deep into the tax if the right guys are available and if that ownership group is believing in Daryl Morey’s front office. That the player that they’re willing to pay the tax for is someone that really does cement this title window around Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey,” added Fischer.

Going into his fourth season, Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Kuminga, who was part of the Warrior’s 2022 championship team, really burst onto the scene last year after averaging 16.1 points per game.

It’s been a rough start to the 76ers’ season as they are 0-2 heading into Sunday’s game with the Indiana Pacers. Embiid and George have yet to play.

Related: How To Watch the Philadelphia 76ers: Best Options for 2024