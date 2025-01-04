2023 playoff team could sign Pete Alonso as insurance in case All-Star first baseman bolts in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso is still searching for a home.

The options for Alonso to find a team have been dwindling throughout the offseason. Teams that needed a first baseman like the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians have either made signings or trades to fill the position.

Because of that, it seems more than likely that Alonso stays in Queens and re-signs with the New York Mets. Alonso was drafted by the Mets in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft and became one of the most fearsome power hitters in the game.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has been a four-time All-Star, hit 226 home runs with an .854 OPS and 134 OPS+ (indicating he was 34% better than the league-average hitter), and captured the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year.

Despite his impressive credentials, teams have been wary of handing over a long-term contract to a 30-year-old first baseman whose numbers have regressed over the last three seasons and who doesn’t add much on the defensive side.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Alonso to receive a six-year, $159 million contract. However, one 2023 playoff team has emerged as a potential suitor.

American League East time linked to Pete Alonso

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays, who made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, have been connected to Alonso.

However, the Blue Jays already have an All-Star first baseman of their own in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. So why would Toronto be interested in Alonso?

“As for Toronto, the addition of Alonso would either shift Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third base or create a first base/DH combo between the two sluggers. Alonso would also give Toronto some insurance in the event that Guerrero leaves as a free agent next offseason, though any opt-out clauses in Alonso’s contract would make that iffy at best,” Feinsand reports.

Industry sources tell Feinsand that Alonso might want an opt-out clause after the first or second season of the contract to re-enter free agency after either the 2025 or 2026 seasons.

The San Francisco Giants have also been linked to Alonso during the course of the offseason.

