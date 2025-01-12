MLB insider makes big Pete Alonso free agency prediction

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are still a few significant MLB free agency dominoes that have yet to fall, including Pete Alonso. Recently, the four-time All-Star’s agency informed the New York Mets that they’d be willing to sign a unique contract that ensures the 30-year-old first baseman’s return to the Big Apple.

The deal involved Alonso signing a three-year contract that included annual opt-outs, giving the two-time Home Run Derby champion a chance to test the open market again next season. Yet, no contract agreement has been reached.

Now, a popular MLB analyst is predicting what type of contract Alonso could end up signing this offseason.

Pete Alonso’s next contract could be record-breaking

Recently, after the New York Mets’ latest offer came to light, The Athletic’s MLB insider Will Sammon took a crack at projecting what Pete Alonso’s contract could look like. Here’s what Sammon predicted.

“Three years, $93.3 million, with deferrals that will lower the deal’s present-day value.



Why $93.3 million? Because a $31.1 million average annual value would set a record for a first baseman, beating Miguel Cabrera’s $31 million AAV in his eight-year, $248 million extension with the Detroit Tigers that ran from 2016 to ’23, his ages 33 to 40 seasons.



Alonso isn’t a future Hall of Famer like Cabrera, but he’s three years younger than Cabrera was at the start of that deal. Plus, that contract was agreed upon 11 years ago.” The Athletic on Pete Alonso

Right now, the highest-paid first baseman is Freddie Freeman, who earns an annual average salary of $27 million. But Alonso’s on the open market, where 30 different teams can present offers, driving up the price.

After averaging 37.6 home runs since entering MLB in 2019, Alonso’s more than earned a massive contract. But can he become the highest-paid first baseman of all-time? It’s only a matter of time before we find out.

