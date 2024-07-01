‘Strong frontrunner’ emerges in Paul George free agency update

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

When NBA free agency tipped off, it was believed Paul George would consider contract offers from three main contenders: a return to the Los Angeles Clippers or signing with the Orlando Magic or Philadelphia 76ers.

Hours into free agency, we’ve already received a significant update on the PG-13 sweepstakes from trusted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. According to ESPN’s sources, George’s agent recently had a conversation with Clippers president Lawrence Frank but didn’t make any progress in reaching a new contract. Now the belief is George is “unlikely” to return to the Clippers for a sixth season.

In turn, the 76ers are now perceived as “strong frontrunners” to sign George this offseason. Meanwhile, the 76ers’ top brass is set to meet with the California native in his home state later tonight. According to The Athletic’s Law Murray, the 76ers are the only team still in contention to sign George, and a decision could be made on Sunday.

The Clippers’ exit leaves the 76ers as strong frontrunners to land Paul George on a free agent deal, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers contingent is set to meet with George in California tonight. https://t.co/gkke3FW4gc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

While free agents are now allowed to negotiate and reach pending agreements with teams, no deals can become official until July 6. Still, if George and his agent reach a tentative agreement with the 76ers, there’s no reason to believe another team will be able to break that bond before the deal can become official on Thursday.

If the 76ers can convince George to sign with Philadelphia, they’ll be forming an All-Star trio with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, putting them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference along with the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Los Angeles Clippers release statement on Paul George’s departure

In a unique move, the Los Angeles Clippers have already released a statement on Paul George being set to sign with another team in free agency. Their full statement is attached below.

Clippers’ statement on Paul George parting ways following a significant gap in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and trade scenario and excitement about new opportunities and greater flexibility under new CBA to field a “highly competitive team” moving forward: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2024

