2024 Paris Olympics medal count: Where United States, and every other country stands heading into Wednesday

American Cole Hocker surprised everyone with a stunning performance Tuesday to win gold in the men’s 1,500 meters in Paris.

Hocker picked up his first Olympic medal of any kind by winning in an Olympic-record three minutes, 27.65 seconds. He maneuvered well down the stretch and found his way to the inside to pass Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and claim the gold.

Cole Hocker took silver in the indoor championships in Glasgow earlier this year, but his victory Tuesday was a big-time surprise in a field that included Tokyo gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

In the women’s 200 meters, American Gabby Thomas blistered the course in 21.83 seconds to earn gold. Thomas had won bronze in the event three years ago in Tokyo and was highly motivated to upgrade her medal status.

The former Harvard athlete contemplated quitting the sport multiple times while in college and early in her pro career and now will be long remembered for her stellar showing in Paris.

US women’s soccer and men’s basketball advance

The U.S. women’s soccer squad beat Germany 1-0 to advance to the gold medal game. Sophia Smith scored the goal, set up by Mallory Swanson. Now coached by Emma Hayes, the Americans can erase some of that embarrassing 2023 World Cup performance by taking gold when it faces Brazil on Saturday.

Team USA moved into the semifinals of the men’s basketball tourney with a 122-87 slaughter of Brazil. Next up is Serbia and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Gold medal count