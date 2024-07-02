Oklahoma State star and elite 2025 NFL Draft prospect reportedly arrested for drunk driving

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The top running back in the nation in 2023, Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon II reportedly got himself into serious hot water over the weekend and it could damage his stock in next year’s NFL Draft.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a solid season last year as the team finished the year with a 10-4 record and ended their campaign second in the Big 12 standings. While several players and coaches deserve credit for the positive results, none should get more than running back Ollie Gordon II.

Also Read: Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide take top spots in survey of most ‘annoying’ fans, Oklahoma Sooners among least irritating

The 20-year-old led the nation in rushing yards (1,732 yards) and touchdowns with a whopping 21 on the ground. That is why the Doak Walker Award winner has generated some solid buzz with NFL evaluators ahead of next year’s draft. If he can have the same kind of year that helped earn him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 again this year, he could be viewed as the best running back in next year’s class.

However, he created some major questions for talent evaluators over the weekend. On Tuesday, TMZ Sports broke the news that Gordon II was arrested after authorities from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol noticed his black 2024 Cadillac speeding and swerving in and out of the lane.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After being pulled over, his vehicle was searched and documents revealed that the trooper claimed “an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage” permeated from the truck. After being questioned by the trooper, Gordon II admitted to having one alcoholic beverage before getting behind the wheel.

“They also claim he told them he had two open containers of booze in his vehicle — and a search of his car later revealed a half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila,” TMZ Sports reported.

Also Read: Virginia Tech freshman has talent to become star QB and boxing champion due to genetic gifts from former UFC champion dad

The Oklahoma State star allegedly then turned down a sobriety test and he was subsequently booked on multiple charges, including DUI under 21 years of age. The running back took a test at the local jail and it revealed blood alcohol level samples of .11 and .10, which is just above the state’s legal .08 limit.

Oklahoma State turned down the opportunity to comment but did admit they were aware of Gordon II’s arrest.