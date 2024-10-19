Former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold burns redshirt season after replacing Oklahoma Sooners freshman QB against South Carolina

Credit: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former five-star quarterback is no longer eligible for a redshirt season.

ESPN.com’s Eli Liderman reports that since Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold entered Saturday’s game against South Carolina, he burned his redshirt eligibility.

Arnold replaced freshman QB Michael Hawkins, who turned the ball over in the Sooners’ first three offensive possessions of the game.

This is Arnold’s fifth appearance for the Sooners this season, which means he’s no longer able to redshirt in 2024. He has two years of eligibility remaining now.

Oklahoma head coach discussed with Jackson Arnold about potential redshirt season

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables told reporters earlier this week that it was under consideration that Arnold would take a redshirt season, but that the team had no intentions of completely sidelining the young QB.

“It’s been discussed between us,” Venables said, via ESPN.com. “What was told to Jackson is if we put you in, it’s because we need you to help us go win. We’re certainly sensitive to everything. We’re not sitting here with our head in the sand or naive to what it is. But man, he’s a great teammate. He wants to be the starting quarterback at the University of Oklahoma.”

Arnold started the season for the Sooners, but was benched during Week 4’s loss to Tennessee.

In his first four starts, Arnold threw for 538 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He completed nearly 60% of his passes.

Arnold was ESPN’s No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

