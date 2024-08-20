Oklahoma State football program using wild strategy to get fan donations to pay NIL bills

Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma State football program is trying a wild strategy this season to help pay for their growing NIL bills.

When guidelines were instituted to allow players to be compensated for the use of their name, image, and likeness a couple of years ago, it was expected to have a huge effect on the sport. However, a court ruling earlier this year that would allow schools to directly pay their athletes put a truck full of fuel on the NIL fire.

The bigger programs around the country will likely be able to handle those growing bills. However, that is a limited group and the majority of schools will have to be very creative to bring in new revenue streams to pay hundreds of athletes in their sports programs.

Well, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will break new ground this season with a wild approach to increasing their NIL funds.

Oklahoma State Cowboys helmets to have QR code linked to general team fund

Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy was one of the first to report that “Oklahoma State will wear QR codes on their helmets this season linking to general team fund for every student-athlete on the roster.”

It is the first time a college football team will use QR codes on apparel to help compensate their athletes. Several star football players made millions in NIL deals last season. So the cost to pay college athletes is skyrocketing as various programs compete to find new revenue streams in the years ahead.

However, it isn’t every day you see a notable program ask their fanbase to help pay even more of the player bill beyond buying tickets to games and team merchandise.

