VIDEO: Marshall head coach Charles Huff makes unique transfer offer to Ohio State football players, ‘Biscuits’

Ahead of their game this Saturday, it seems that Marshall head coach Charles Huff may try to persuade Ohio State players to transfer next season with an undeniable offer: Biscuits.

Entering the college football schedule this weekend, the Ohio State football program is 2-0 after a pair of blowout wins over Akron and Western Michigan. In both games, the Buckeyes posted over 50 points and are looking like a problem in the Big Ten this season.

On the flip side, the Marshall Thundering Herd head into Columbus this weekend with a 1-1 record and as a huge underdog. Despite the major odds against them on Saturday, Marshall’s head coach feels good about his players.

However, during his weekly news conference, he admitted he wished he had several players from the Buckeyes roster. And then made an interesting transfer offer some teenagers and early 20-somethings might have a tough time refusing.

A call-out to Ohio State players who like biscuits:pic.twitter.com/EhyV0KceXp — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 19, 2024

“I feel good about the track we’re on and I feel good about the players we have. I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State too,” Huff said on Wednesday. “So if they want to transfer on down, we’ve got a Tudor’s Biscuit NIL all-you-can-eat. So if any of those guys that run really fast at Ohio State like Tudor’s Biscuits, I promise you, all you can eat. All day. If you transfer here.”

Tudor’s Biscuit’s is a popular fast-food chain that originally started in West Virginia. Biscuits are a beloved element of American cuisine. But it, sadly, may not be enough for some of OSU’s best to switch sides to Marshall in 2025.

