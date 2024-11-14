Week 5 NHL power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NHL teams right now, including the

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The fifth week of the 2024-25 NHL season is in the books and it's the perfect time to take a look at the current pecking order from our latest NHL power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first month-plus of the year. So, without further ado, let's look at which clubs are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NHL right now.

10 worst NHL teams following Week 5 of the NHL season

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Not every NHL team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several clubs have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NHL right now.

10. St. Louis Blues

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Blues are one game under .500 despite being outscored by 14 goals, including an 8-1 wipeout by the Washington Capitals at home on Saturday. St. Louis finishes a five-game homestand Tuesday before playing six of its next eight games on the road, all against Eastern Conference opponents.

9. Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Flyers have earned half of their wins in shootouts, including a 4-3 victory against the Sharks on Monday that saw them blow a 3-0 lead before winning in the tiebreaker. Travis Konecny (8-9-17) and rookie Matvei Michkov (5-7-12) are the only players with double figures in points, and they’re 1-6-0 when starting goalie Samuel Ersson doesn’t play.

8. Seattle Kraken

Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The Kraken are off to a good start on their six-game homestand after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime on Friday, but they’re still 2-6-1 in their past nine games. Free-agent defenseman Brandon Montour has produced offensively (four goals, 11 points in 14 games); however, their other big offseason signing, center Chandler Stephenson, has one goal, nine points, and is minus-6 in 15 games.

7. Columbus Blue Jackets

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It's been an up-and-down season for Columbus, which is getting solid production from Kirill Marchenko (6-9-15) and newcomer Sean Monahan (6-5-11) but not enough from the rest of the roster. The Jackets need more from some of their highly drafted young players, including forwards Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger.

6. Anaheim Ducks

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The lowest-scoring team in the NHL (31 goals in 14 games) has been kept alive by the goaltending of Lukas Dostal (4-5-2, 2.73 GAA, .922 save percentage). Longtime starter John Gibson returned from an appendectomy and defeated Columbus 4-2 on Sunday. But the Ducks have just one player with double figures in points — Troy Terry with 11. Terry and Leo Carlsson are the only Ducks with more than three goals.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s looking more and more like the Penguins are headed for a third straight non-playoff season. They’ve already blown four multiple-goal leads, are allowing exactly four goals per game, and were blown out 7-1 at home by the Dallas Stars on Monday, a game that saw them surrender six unanswered goals in the first period.

4. Chicago Blackhawks

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Connor Bedard's second NHL season has been a struggle. He has three goals (none since Oct. 26) and 13 points in 16 games. Goalie Petr Mrazek has done his best to keep the Hawks afloat; he's played 12 of Chicago's 16 games and is 5-7-0 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .905 save percentage despite woeful support.

3. Montreal Canadiens

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Scoring is no problem for the Canadiens, who have the NHL goals leader in Cole Caufield. Keeping the puck out of their next is a whole different issue; Montreal has allowed 67 goals in 16 games, including five on 18 shots Monday in a 7-5 road win against the Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens are the only team allowing more than four goals per game.

2. San Jose Sharks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The League’s worst team last season is still digging out after their 0-7-2 start. Improved goaltending has helped; Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves in a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. The Sharks are 2-1-2 in five games with No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini in the lineup, but 3-8-1 in the 12 games he’s missed because of injuries.

1. Nashville Predators

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Nashville’s summertime buying spree has yet to yield much in the way of results. Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault have not generated the kind of offense that GM Barry Trotz was seeking when he opened his wallet this summer. Another problem: No Nashville regular has a positive plus-minus total.

10 best NHL teams after Week 5 of the NHL schedule

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 5 NHL crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NHL schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the fifth week of the season.

10. Vancouver Canucks

Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Thatcher Demko has yet to dress this season, but Kevin Lankinen has saved the day for the Canucks with a 7-1-2 record in his first 10 starts, along with a 2.61 GAA and .905 save percentage. Elias Pettersson’s continuing slump has been a major issue. Defenseman Quinn Hughes is one of the League’s top defensemen again, after winning the Norris Trophy in 2023-24.

9. Toronto Maple Leafs

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Leafs have gotten this far without a lot of production from Auston Matthews (5-6-11 in 13 games before being injured). But William Nylander (11 goals, 18 points) and Mitchell Marner (16 assists, 20 points) have stepped up. So has goalie Anthony Stolarz, a free agent signee who’s 6-2-2 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage.

8. Dallas Stars

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Stars hit a few bumps in the road before flattening the Penguins 7-1 on Monday. A couple of their top offensive players, most notably Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, have yet to hit their stride. Jake Oettinger (7-3-0, 2.44 GAA, .914 save percentage) has been his usual consistent self, and the Stars' 33 goals against are the second-fewest in the League.

7. Vegas Golden Knights

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If the Golden Knights played all their games at T-Mobile Arena, they might run away with everything. Vegas was a perfect 8-0-0 at home before a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. However, the Golden Knights are just 1-3-2 on the road, where they play seven of their next eight games. Rookie Pavel Dorofeyev has been a welcome surprise with eight goals in 15 games.

6. Washington Capitals

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Can Alex Ovechkin pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL career goal-scoring record this season? Ovi needed 42 before the season started; he’s already got 10 in Washington’s first 14 games. It’s the ninth time in his career he’s hit double figures this fast; each time, he went on to score at least 42 goals. He’s a big reason the Capitals are successfully building on last season’s surprising trip to the playoffs.

5. Minnesota Wild

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Kirill Kaprizov is the best player hockey fans haven't heard enough about. He begins the week second in the NHL with 28 points and tied for first at plus-14. He has scored or assisted on more than half of Minnesota's goals (28 of 53). Minnesota has already played 10 road games and is 7-1-2 away from home.

4. New York Rangers

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

The defending Presidents’ Trophy winners have been perfect when they score the first goal but have yet to win when they don’t. Igor Shesterkin had a clunker against the Buffalo Sabres last Thursday but otherwise has been the Rangers’ best player – except maybe for his backup, Jonathan Quick, who’s 3-0-0 and allowed just four goals in the three wins. They’ll get tested by the Jets this week at home before beginning a four-game trip to Seattle on Sunday.

3. Carolina Hurricanes

Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

The ‘Canes are their usual selves: They lead the NHL in average shots (34.1) and fewest shots allowed (24.9), meaning they take an average of nine more shots on goal per game than their opponents. The question, as usual, is goaltending: Oft-injured Frederik Andersen was off to a fast start before being hurt, and while Pyotr Kochetkov is 8-1-0, his save percentage was just .896 before a 5-2 win at Vegas on Monday.

2. Florida Panthers

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The defending Stanley Cup champs stumbled a bit out of the gate but turned things around in late October and took a seven-game winning streak into a rare two-game home series against the Devils. Forward Sam Reinhart is the only player in the NHL who’s in the top five in goals, assists, points, and plus-minus (plus-13). He also leads the NHL with three shorthanded goals.

1. Winnipeg Jets

Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images