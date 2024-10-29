Former Lightning star Steven Stamkos has ‘pretty weird night’ returning to Tampa with Predators

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

TAMPA — Steven Stamkos got everything he could have asked for in his return to Amalie Arena on Monday night – except a win.

The longtime Tampa Bay Lightning captain played his first game as a member of the visiting team when his new club, the Nashville Predators, came to town to face the franchise he’d become the face of during his 16 seasons in Tampa.

Stamkos received a video tribute at the first media timeout, 6:07 into the game, followed by a long standing ovation. The Lightning showed a 90-second video featuring highlights from Stamkos’ career, including lifting the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, after which he took a lap around the ice, waving his stick to acknowledge the cheers. Dozens of fans among the sellout crowd of 19,092 wore No. 91 jerseys with “Stamkos” emblazoned on them. The fans finally got a chance to say thanks – and goodbye – to the player who helped turn the Lightning into a model franchise on and off the ice.

He had the best of his nine games with the Preds, assisting on two second-period goals that got Nashville even at 2-2 through 40 minutes. But after a scoreless third period, the Lightning spoiled the party for the greatest player in their history with a goal 3:22 into overtime that gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 win.

Still, it was a night like no other in the career of a future member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“For me obviously a pretty weird night, pretty emotional,” Stamkos said. “But once the tribute happened you kind of settle into the game and then you focus on what you need to do to help your team win. Just came up a little short tonight.”

It was also an emotional evening for his former coach and teammates.

“I just feel very fortunate that I was here for a decade of those years,” said Jon Cooper, who took over as coach of the Lightning in March 2013, near the end of Stamkos’ fifth NHL season, “and I got to see it live in real time and experience the ups and downs.

“But it does bring back fun memories. It was weird to see him standing on the blue line [during the national anthem] and not in our jersey … you know … that opening face-off, and then all of sudden it turns into a hockey game and you don’t think about it anymore.”

Steven Stamkos honored by Lightning in return to Tampa

Victor Hedman, the No. 2 pick in the 2009 draft, was happy to see the reception his teammate of 15 seasons received.

“To see him get the ovation he got was moving. It was special,” said the Lightning defenseman, who replaced Stamkos as captain. “It was obviously a moving tribute. It was pretty cool. We were waiting for that first TV timeout to come around. To see him get the ovation he got was moving. The crowd started chanting his name and give him a little bit of applause when he had two (assists). It was good to see him back.”

Lightning center Brayden Point was happy to see his old teammate get a couple of assists – as long as Tampa Bay came out on top.

“It was great to see him get a couple of points, and the crowd cheered when they announced his assists,” Point said. “The video and the ovation he got were obviously much deserved. It was a pretty emotional night even for the guys who played with him.

“It’s cool to see him come back. He’s such a great guy.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft was a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Lightning and spent his last 10 seasons in Tampa Bay as captain. He’s the Lightning’s career leader in points (1,137), goals (555) and games played (1,082). But while Stamkos scored 40 goals and finished with 81 points last season, there was a noticeable drop-off in his performance at 5-on-5; he finished a career-worst minus-21.

When he and the Lightning couldn’t reach a new deal, the Predators pounced quickly after he became a free agent on July 1, signing him to a four-year, $32 million contract.

He’s off to a slow start with Nashville, with just one goal in his first nine games. The two assists against the Lightning were his first with his new team. Not surprisingly, the Predators have struggled out of the gate, 3-5-1 — although they’re 3-0-1 in their past four games after losing the first five in regulation.

Being a member of the visiting team in the rink he called home for 16 seasons was an odd feeling for Stamkos.

“You see where it all began as an 18-year-old kid right here,” he said. “I grew up from a boy to a man, a Stanley Cup champion, a husband, a father … most of my life has been here. It’s definitely emotional, but at the same time it’s a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease being here. So, I thought that was cool as well.

“I don’t think it’s good-bye, I think it’s more of the ‘thank you, see ya later’ type of thing.”