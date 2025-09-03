The start of the regular season NFL schedule has finally arrived. With the NFL Week 1 schedule kicking off Thursday and continuing with more football games on Friday, Sunday, and Monday, we have a lot to look forward to. With 16 NFL matchups to preview and all 32 teams in action, we have a full slate to analyze.

There are several intriguing matchups, including Aaron Rodgers returning to face the New York Jets as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that’s not all. We’ll also see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, plus an AFC Divisional Round rematch as the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills game gets underway on Sunday Night Football.

Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 1 NFL schedule.

Eagles Crush Cowboys by 20+ Points

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fresh off the Micah Parsons trade, we could see the Dallas Cowboys locker room feeling a bit deflated. Dak Prescott will be playing in his first game since last year’s season-ending injury, and let’s be real, the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL. Still, a 20-point beatdown? The Eagles had five of them last season, including one over the Cowboys, so we wouldn’t rule it out again, even in Week 1.

Related: Cowboys Gave Micah Parsons Ultimatum Before Packers Trade

Chargers Set Tone With Double-Digit Win Over Chiefs

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were aiming to become the NFL’s first threepeat Super Bowl champions, but they ended up losing by 18 points to the Eagles. While we believe the Chiefs’ roster has since improved, so have their AFC West division rivals. As a result, don’t be surprised if the Los Angeles Chargers come out swinging and defeat the Chiefs by 10 or more points in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The Chargers haven’t defeated the Chiefs since 2021, so a convincing win would be a major victory for LA.

Get the Latest Chargers News and Rumors from LAFBNetwork

Baker Mayfield Gets 4 TD in Buccaneers Win Over Falcons

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A total of 18 quarterbacks had individual games with four or more passing touchdowns in 2024. Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson led the NFL with four apiece. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons‘ defense is still in development, so Mayfield and the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense could start the season off with a big bang.

Related: 2025 NFL Power Rankings

Bengals Hold Browns to Less Than 10 Points in Statement Win

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow did enough to finish fourth in the NFL MVP voting last year, but the Cincinnati Bengals‘ 25th-ranked defense helped keep them out of the playoffs. Yet, after changing coordinators, and managing to keep Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals are ready to go all-in again. Getting to go up against what could be one of the NFL’s worst teams in the Cleveland Browns could produce an easy win for the Bengals.

Related: NFL Playoff Predictions

Daniel Jones Scores 3 TD in Colts Win Over Dolphins

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Who knows how close the Indianapolis Colts‘ starting quarterback competition truly was between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson? ‘Indiana Jones’ won the job, and he’s been named the starter for the entire season. Yet, there’s reason to believe the former sixth overall pick could be in for a breakout season that gets his career back on track. Armed with Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and A.D. Mitchell, Jones has plenty of weapons to find success with. Don’t be surprised if he captivates the Colts’ fanbase with a strong start, like two passing touchdowns plus a rushing score to help Indianapolis defeat Miami for their first season-opening win since 2013.

Related: Top 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates: Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter, Who Else?

Raiders Top Patriots With Ashton Jeanty’s 120-Yard Day

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some were underwhelmed with Ashton Jeanty‘s preseason performance early on. Yet, we already know the former Boise State superstar is a gamer who has no trouble putting the team on his back. Hyped up as a top Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, just watch Jeanty have a big NFL debut with 120 or more yards to help the Las Vegas Raiders edge out the New England Patriots.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings

Saints Get Embarrassed with 20-Point Loss to Cardinals

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Congratulations, Spencer Rattler, you have won the starting quarterback competition for the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, he’s set to lead possibly the NFL’s worst team in 2025. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are a team that’s entering their third season under coach Jonathan Gannon and they continue to improve on both sides of the ball. We could see the Cardinals crushing the Saints in this opener.

Related: 10 NFL QBs Who Could Get Benched in 2025

Aaron Rodgers Gets Revenge with 4 TDs in Steelers Win Over Jets

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has had 34 games with four or more passing touchdowns in his illustrious career. Yet, only one of them came in the past two seasons. Now rejuvenated with a new start on the Pittsburgh Steelers, we could see a reinvigorated former MVP return to peak form, even if it’s just for a game. Plus, the opportunity to get revenge with the New York Jets will provide extra motivation.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout NFL Player for Each AFC West Team in 2025

Giants Get Six Sacks in Surprise Win Over Commanders

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning 12 games and reaching the NFC Conference Championship, the Washington Commanders are a popular pick to go on another deep playoff run. Yet, the New York Giants have their own plans to make a mark in the NFC East. After a rebuilt defense that’s injected some serious talent into the front seven and secondary, plus a new starting quarterback, the Giants have the potential to make some noise and it starts in Week 1.

Related: 2025-26 NFL MVP Odds

Travis Hunter Scores 1 TD + 1 INT in Jaguars Win Over Panthers

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to trade a future first-round pick to make sure they landed potential two-way superstar Travis Hunter with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now it’s time to see what he can do. Set to play a heavy amount of snaps on both sides of the ball, it would be incredible if Hunter managed to not only score a touchdown in his first game, but also get his hands on an interception too.

Related: 2025 NFL Defense Rankings

Cam Ward Gets 50+ Yard TD in Titans Win Over Broncos

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By all appearances, Cam Ward is the real deal as a No. 1 overall pick. Yet, the Tennessee Titans have only seen what he’s capable of in preseason and training camp practices thus far. Now he’ll have a real test, against the NFL’s third-best scoring defense from 2024. If Ward manages to impress, he’ll surely receive more press coverage. A 50+ yard touchdown should do it.

Related: 2026 Super Bowl odds

Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo Scores 2 TD in Win Over 49ers

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

A new-look Seattle Seahawks offense led by Sam Darnold could lead to a lot of work for rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo. Defenses will likely key in on Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Cooper Kupp, which could leave plenty of open space for second-round rookie Arroyo. At 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, Arroyo gives Darnold a huge red zone target, and we think he’ll find early success.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Player for Each NFC West Team

Micah Parsons Gets 2 Sacks in Packers Debut Win Over Lions

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys evidently weren’t able to see the value of Micah Parsons. The Green Bay Packers could see a very early return on their heavy investment of two first-round picks plus a $188 million contract. Plus, wouldn’t it be special if Parsons can have a huge impact in a Packers’ win over the Lions? Something like two sacks should get it done, but he may have to work quickly if he’s on a limited snap count after not being in peak football shape.

Related: Dallas Cowboys Trade Idea Adds 1,500-Yard Player to RB Backfield

Davante Adams Records 125+ Yards in Rams Win Over Texans

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It doesn’t seem to matter which team he plays for, Davante Adams puts up numbers. He’s had just one season with fewer than 1,000 yards since 2018, and that’s come while playing for three different franchises. Now back in a successful passing offense led by an elite veteran, Adams could get off to a hot start with his new team. A 125-yard day would certainly earn him some more fans in the locker room.

Get the Latest Los Angeles Rams News and Rumors From LAFBNetwork

Ravens Rack Up 250+ Rush Yards in Win Over Bills

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The NFL’s best rushing offense from 2024 will return as an elite unit in 2025. After averaging an NFL-high 187 rushing yards per game last season, we fully expect the Baltimore Ravens to maintain their momentum. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are constant threats to score, but the Buffalo Bills believe they have an improved rush defense too. They’ll get a very strong test, but it’s one the Ravens will pass with flying colors.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Player for Each AFC North Team

Justin Jefferson Records 150+ Yards in Vikings Win Over Bears

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

How well will J.J. McCarthy click with Justin Jefferson? We’re about to find out. Having been around the Minnesota Vikings for over a year now, McCarthy knows how important it is to feed his superstar receiver. Of course, the Chicago Bears know the importance of shutting Jefferson down too. Still, as the best receiver in the game, Jefferson tends to produce anyway.

Get the Latest Vikings News and Rumors From MinnesotaSportsFan