The biggest Dallas Cowboys trade of the year, probably even the decade, has already occurred after shipping Micah Parsons off to the Green Bay Packers. But that just leaves even more room for growth for the Cowboys.

Without Parsons, the Cowboys’ defense will surely take a step back. That means Brian Schottenheimer’s offense will have to be even better than last year, which shouldn’t be too difficult if they can get a full season out of Dak Prescott.

Still, now the rest of the roster will have to elevate their game now that the absence of one of the game’s best players will be felt. That could put more pressure on the Cowboys to add more win-now talent.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton had a Cowboys trade suggestion that would inject a running back who once had 1,500 yards from scrimmage into the offense. Specifically, he thought the Cowboys would be wise to trade receiver Jalen Tolbert plus a 2026 fourth-round pick to the New York Jets for running back Breece Hall.

Hall, a second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, has long been involved in NFL trade rumors and is headed into the final year of his rookie contract. If the Jets don’t get off to a good start, Hall’s name will certainly recirculate in trade rumors ahead of the November deadline.

Plus, the Cowboys don’t have a long-term solution in their backfield. Perhaps the 24-year-old could find a better fit in Dallas, running behind an offensive line that has seen several significant investments over the years.

Considering he’s on an expiring contract, trading for Hall likely wouldn’t cost that much for the Cowboys to pull off. Certainly a lot less than the Packers paid for Parsons, as it would likely be nothing higher than a Day 2 pick, especially if it happened closer to the deadline.

