For the second time in less than a year, a young superstar athlete in his prime has been traded at the top of his game. First it was Luka Doncic, now it’s Micah Parsons.

In both cases, the sports franchises that traded their top-five talents will surely be ridiculed. The Mavericks have already experienced that, but they’ve since bounced back by landing NBA superprospect Cooper Flagg.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be able to bounce back in a similar way? Time will tell.

In return for trading their best player, the Cowboys received two first-round picks plus three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The specific details are still being unveiled.

After months of failed negotiations with the Cowboys not budging, Parsons is already stoked about his change of scenery, joining one of the most historically successful franchises in NFL history.

Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go! 🧀🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/FBnN1zRIri — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 28, 2025

The Packers and Parsons also already accomplished what the Cowboys couldn’t, getting a new contract done with the two-time All-Pro pass-rusher. Parsons has signed a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the NFL’s new highest-paid defender, with an annual average value of $47 million per season, blowing past the record $40M average Myles Garrett previously set.

Parsons also received $120 million fully guaranteed at the time of signing. Still, for now, he has a pending grievance against the league, trying to determine whether he’ll make $21 or $24 million for the 2025 season.

The loss of Clark in the middle of the Packers’ defense will be felt. Yet, the potential offset by adding an elite pass-rusher with over 10 sacks in each of his first four seasons of the league could be even greater. Plus, Clark, 29, is three years older than Parsons.

Parsons is the type of franchise cornerstone teams build around. Meanwhile, Clark is a proven talent who may have already been on the decline, with just one sack in 2024 after recording a career-high 7.5 in 2023. In this case, the Cowboys are hoping that Clark simply needs a change of scenery to get back on track.

