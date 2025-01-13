7 Biggest winners, losers from Jayden Daniel and Washington Commanders Wild Card win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For the first time in over 30 years, the Washington Commanders got a win in the NFL Playoffs. They entered their Wild Card Weekend game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as underdogs on the road against the NFC South champions. However, despite being down in the fourth, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team to the franchise's biggest win in decades. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at seven of the biggest winners and losers from the Commanders' Wild Card win over the Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Winner: Jayden Daniels

In our Washington vs. Tampa Bay predictions we expected the rookie QB to have a strong debut in the postseason. And the Heisman Trophy winner did not let us or Commanders fans down. In a pressure cooker situation that usually melts young QBs, Daniels avoided turnovers and was effective with the ball. He threw for 268 yards and two TDs, and just like many times during the regular season, he led his team in rushing yards (36 yards). If the Commanders continued their playoff losing streak with a rookie signal caller it would be understandable. However, Daniels showed why he is special with a big game in a massive moment for the franchise.

Loser: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield only missed on three of his passes and posted two touchdowns. However, he only hit on 15 throws for an underwhelming 185 passing yards. It's surprising for a player who threw near or over 300 yards 10 times in 2024. Furthermore, the gunslinger is known for turnovers but he had no interceptions on Sunday. Unfortunately, he fumbled once and it came at a terrible time late in the fourth. Setting up a game-tying TD for the Commanders and the Bucs' eventual loss.

Winner: Terry McLaurin

Over his six years in the NFL, Washington Commanders WR1 Terry McLaurin has had a new QB every season. It is a tough hand to be dealt as a wide receiver. Yet, the third-round pick has persevered and been a very reliable receiver for the team. For one of the few good players on this roster in the last half-decade, it was good to see him make a big impact in the team's first playoff win since 1991. The 29-year-old had a team-high seven catches and 89 yards in the victory.

Loser: Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles is a good coach. And he deserves a lot of credit for leading the franchise out of the Tom Brady era and to three-division titles, and two winning seasons. However, he continues to have trouble in the playoffs. Last year, he was able to post his first postseason victory in a home win over the Eagles. However, with a similar opportunity in 2025, he was on the wrong side of an upset loss to the Commanders. Bowles is now 1-3 in the NFL Playoffs.

Winner: Washington Commanders fans

Washington Commanders fans have suffered for a very long time. Daniel Snyder's era as owner featured boatloads of mistakes, losing seasons, and a few scandals. It made the franchise's playoff futility even worse. However, in their first season with a new owner, new head coach, new general manager, and new (potential franchise) QB, the team won a playoff game. On Sunday Washington fans finally had something to be proud of in January.

Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans

Buccaneers fans did their part on Sunday night as they cheered on their favorite team. However, their team let them down in a game they could have easily won. The franchise lucked out five years ago by somehow getting Tom Brady to come to Tampa. And then immediately help them win a Super Bowl. It seems like the bill for that unexpected title run continues to come due at the worst time.

Winner: Dan Quinn

