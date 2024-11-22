NFL inside reveals key factor that could sway Bill Belichick’s decision on Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching job 

Two NFL coaches have already been fired this season and a third (Doug Pederson) could be shown the door very soon. With more NFL coaches on the hot seat right now, Belichick will be walking into a market next offseason that is flooded with opportunities.

Belichick has made it clear he wants to return to the sideline in 2025. The 2024 NFL season was the first year he was out of football in decades, pushing him to use that time to rebrand his public image. With regular appearances on the Manningcast and the Pat McAfee Show, Belichick showcased more of his personality.

Related: NFL rumors reveal which team Bill Belichick ‘has his eye on’ in 2025

Bill Belichick coaching record: 302-165 record (.647), 31-13 in the NFL Playoffs

Now the former New England Patriots head coach is making it well-known that he wants to return to coaching next season. Amid NFL rumors regarding his interest in specific jobs and which team might pursue him, there’s also some NFL news on Belichick’s specific interest in the imminent Jaguars’ coaching vacancy.

Bleacher Report‘s James Palmer shared his belief that the Jaguars will be willing to give Belichick the power he wants within the organization and he believes Jacksonville will help him reach the all-time wins record. However, whether or not Belichick takes the job might come down to Trevor Lawrence.

“I think that will come down to this. Does Belichick like Trevor Lawrence? I think down in Jacksonville he can get the wins he needs to become the all-time winning leader in NFL history, which I think matters a lot to Bill Belichick. Do I think that’s an organization that would give him all the power he wants? I would say yes.” James Palmer on Bill Belichick potentially becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in 2025

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025, including Bill Belichick

Currently just 27 wins shy of surpassing Don Shula for the most wins (328) in NFL history, Belichick would have the power and opportunity he wants in Jacksonville. If he believes his hand-picked offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, can get the most out of Lawrence then the Jaguars might be the favorites to hire Belichick.

It would be an ideal landing spot for all parties, with Belichick well-equipped to fix a Jaguars defense that has a lot of quality, young pieces on it. With McDaniels, who handled himself well when limited to an OC role, helping Lawrence take his game to the next level.

Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson