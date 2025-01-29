New reports offer intriguing QB option for Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Jets after Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft

If teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Jets would like to use their top pick in the NFL Draft on the best player available despite a need for a QB, new reports may point to an interesting option early in Round 2.

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be very interesting. Like many other years, quite a few teams are searching for a potential franchise quarterback in this year’s event. As many as five of the first 10 teams making selections will be taking a hard look at the best QBs available this year.

Unfortunately, this year’s class is not anywhere as strong as in 2024, and there is a debate on whether players like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are worth top-five selections. Especially with special talents like Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter on the board. It puts teams like the Browns, Giants, and Jets in a difficult position.

All three franchises badly need long-term answers at QB, but it would make sense for them to take the best player available if they are not in love with using their top 10 picks on signal callers this year. Furthermore, quite a few recent mock drafts have suggested those teams will go best player instead of QB in Round 1.

But they need to draft a quarterback at some point early in the event. And interesting new reports may offer an intriguing option that could still be available early in Round 2.

Jaxson Dart stats (2024): 4,279 passing yards, 495 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 180.7 passer rating

Could Cleveland Browns or New York Giants target Jaxson Dart with second pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Just wrapped up two tapes on Jaxson Dart (LSU, SC ‘24). Neither were great stat-line games and LSU was a loss, but a LOT of positive takeaways,” The Ringer draft expert Tood McShay wrote in an X post recently. “His natural ball placement is underrated and he shows a lot of awareness on certain throws. Really excited to share more throughout Senior Bowl week, but don’t be surprised if Dart winds up as QB3 in this class!”

The Ole Miss star has been gaining a good bit of momentum in NFL circles as the NFL Draft evaluation process gets underway. McShay isn’t the only one high on Dart’s potential to move up to the third spot among this year’s QB class. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates also praised him during a recent edition of “Sportscenter.” But also revealed one major issue with the prospect.

“Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, you don’t have to worry about the precision passing with this guy,” he said. “He has one of the most beautiful arms that you will see. Not just at the Senior Bowl this week but over the past several classes.

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft projection: Round 2

“Big question for him, what it is like paying under duress? That scheme at Ole Miss was outstanding. He was rarely playing with a bunch of defenders bearing down on him.”

It is very likely Dart will be available early in Round 2. Allowing the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and New York Jets to get the best player available with their first pick and the QB they need with their second.

