Did new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson just hire the next… Ben Johnson to be offensive coordinator?

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson hired his offensive coordinator on Sunday. And it has some wondering if might be the next great OC in the NFL, just like Ben Johnson.

After winning four of their first six games there was hope the Bears could be one of the big surprise teams in the 2024 season. However, that was the peak point of their year and they would go on to lose a stunning 10 straight games. It unsurprisingly cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job.

Despite the 5-12 record, the Bears job was viewed as one of the most coveted this offseason. And that fact showed when after three years of being a hotly pursued head coach candidate Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the position last week. The talented play-caller brings renewed hope to Chicago and their fanbase.

Since his introductory press conference, Johnson has been busy filling out his coaching staff. To begin the week, reports claimed that former New Orleans Saints HC Dennis Allen will be his new defensive coordinator. But his choice for offensive coordinator is a name many Bears fans will be unfamiliar with.

Chicago Bears expected to make Declan Doyle new offensive coordinator

“The Bears are hiring 28-year-old Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator,” ESPN NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday night. “Most recently tight ends coach in Denver, Doyle has been a valued assistant for Sean Payton. Now he heads to Chicago as Ben Johnson’s OC.”

Most Chicago Bears fans are likely responding to the news with “Who?” And that would be understandable. Doyle is not a name that has generated a lot of buzz around the NFL. And hiring a coach that is just a few years removed from being legally able to drink only adds to the confusion.

However, Ben Johnson earned the Lions OC job at 36. Back then he was considered young for such a prominent job on an NFL team. But youthful coaches are far more common in the league now. Plus, Johnson is still likely to call plays for the Bears. So Doyle will be more of a top assistant on offense to start.

Sean Payton is one of the best coaches and offensive minds in the NFL over the last 20 years. So if Doyle was well-respected by him it says a lot about his potential and it could be another big win for Chicago.

