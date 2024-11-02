Top football analyst criticizes man-made ‘quarterback problem in the NFL’

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A top NFL analyst is sounding the alarm on the lack of good young quarterbacks in the NFL.

During an interview with The Ringer’s “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” Fox Sports’ Greg Olsen said the NFL has a man-made quarterback problem because of the lack of development starting in high school.

“There is no doubt, we have a quarterback problem in the NFL,” Olsen said. “I think a lot of it is man-made.”

"There is no doubt we have a QB problem in the NFL."



Are more quarterbacks today being set up to fail? Greg Olsen breaks down the developmental issues he's noticed at the position.@ryenarussillo @gregolsen88 pic.twitter.com/7RyscY9HPl — The Ringer (@ringer) November 1, 2024

Olsen’s comments come to light after the Indianapolis Colts benched 22-year-old Anthony Richardson, the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, for 39-year-old backup Joe Flacco. Richardson had four passing touchdowns and seven interceptions through six games. He also asked to be subbed out on a critical third down in last Sunday’s loss against the Houston Texans.

Richardson isn’t the only young quarterback who has struggled in the NFL in recent years. In 2021 and 2022, a total of six quarterbacks were drafted in the first round. Of those six, only one remains with their original team — the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence.

In 2023, three of the first four picks were quarterbacks, including Richardson. Only one — the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud — has not been benched. The Carolina Panthers sat first-overall pick Bryce Young after Week 2, but he was forced back into the starting lineup after Andy Dalton sprained his thumb in a car accident.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Six quarterbacks were taken in the first round in 2024, so it remains to be seen how they will pan out. However, Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels have had strong starts to their careers.

Related: Indianapolis Colts surprisingly bench quarterback Anthony Richardson after asking to be subbed out of game against Houston Texans

Greg Olsen says it’s ‘virtually impossible’ for quarterbacks to be in shotgun constantly

One of the biggest issues Olsen sees today is quarterbacks rarely going under center anymore.

“Asking your quarterback to stand in the shotgun, catch the ball, and throw the ball every down is virtually impossible in today’s day and age,” Olsen said. “But these guys don’t learn to get under center. They’ve never taken an under-center snap in their lives. Their entire lives have been seven-on-seven football. It’s been passing offense.”

Olsen, who coaches his son’s middle school football team, revealed that several teams they played never lined up under center. These teams also didn’t have two backs in the backfield and didn’t have a tight end.

“The best teams, they get under center, it’s play action,” Olsen noted. “The reason they are doing that is because it takes the stress load off the quarterback.”

Olsen continued, “So I think there is a developmental problem in the whole pipeline of quarterbacks, from high school to college and then of course to the NFL. We want the entire game to be on their shoulders, and then we get mad when they can’t handle it at 22 years old.”

The NFL analyst said these quarterbacks are “wildly talented,” but they need to be coached and developed.

“I just don’t think as a league in general we do a good job of that,” he concluded.

Related: Bryce Young would reportedly welcome escape from Carolina Panthers