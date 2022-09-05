9 NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football Week 2

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 of the college football season kicks off Friday night. For football fans curious to know who to watch for, we’re highlighting some of the best upcoming NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on in this week’s action.

These are players who could be playing on Sundays in the near future as they jockey to become one of the first taken in the 2023 NFL Draft or in the following classes. In this article, we’re highlighting nine NFL Draft prospects football fans should keep an eye on in Week 2.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama – vs Texas – Saturday, 12 PM on FOX

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone with an eye on the 2023 NFL Draft prospects is already keeping a close watch on Alabama QB Bryce Young. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, he’s already on the map. Finding a tough opponent on the Crimson Tide schedule isn’t easy. Young goes against the Texas Longhorns this week, and their defense won’t challenge the potential future first-round pick much either after allowing 31.1 points per game a season ago.

The Longhorns do have a couple of defensive prospects who could be playing on Sundays, such as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown but don’t expect to see Young rack up 100 rushing yards again as he did last week as that’s not his typical style. Instead, we’re looking for a big day through the air for Young.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky – vs Florida – Saturday, 7 PM on ESPN

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

One of the top quarterback prospects in college football, Kentucky’s Will Levis will be dueling with a quarterback who was featured on last week’s NFL Draft prospect watch list, in Florida’s Anthony Richardson. While both QBs under center bear watching, their styles are drastically different.

Richardson is the big-framed dual-threat signal caller with a rocket arm and quick feet, whereas Levis is the more prototypical pocket passer, though with smaller size at 6-foot-2. Both can succeed. Levis finds success by making quick decisions and getting the ball out on time. Unfortunately, his quick trigger also leads to more interceptions than NFL evaluators would like. As he continues to gain experience, we hope to see Levis get through his progressions instead of settling by forcing a throw he shouldn’t attempt.

A matchup against Florida pits Levis against a defense filled with defensive playmakers. But the Gators are also feeling confident in their abilities after slaying the seventh-ranked Utah Utes in Week 1. Both Kentucky and Florida’s defenses are formidable units, so seeing which group gives the opposing QB more fits should be a fun experiment.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas – vs Alabama

Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the best running backs in college football, Bijan Robinson has been terrorizing defenders since he was a freshman. But he hasn’t faced many defenses like Alabama. In his first year on campus, Robinson had three 100-yard days on the ground. That number jumped to having just four games without a 100-yard effort as a sophomore. Robinson isn’t afraid to run through contact and even deliver some hits himself, and we know he has speed.

But how fast will Robinson’s wheels look against the elite Crimson Tide crew? This will be an interesting factor for scouts to watch on Saturday. Nick Saban’s defense allowed just one 100-yard rusher in 2021, but Robinson surely hopes to be the one in Week 2.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC – vs Stanford – Saturday, 7:30 PM on ABC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Few wide receivers are as good of route-runners as Jordan Addison is. After being paired with Kenny Pickett at Pitt where he won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver, Addison now has the benefit of catching passes from Caleb Williams. Week 1 was a success, and chances are, Addison will continue that effort vs Stanford.

Addison has quick stop-and-go twitchiness and a strong desire to go up and get 50-50 balls. He’s not the biggest nor the fastest, but you wouldn’t know it from his production. Corners still can’t lock down Addison, and that won’t be any different against Stanford.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee – vs Pittsburgh – Saturday 3:30 PM on ABC

Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

You’re not supposed to hear an offensive lineman’s name during a football game. That usually means they did something bad. In a perfect world, the linemen up front will simply do their jobs, not allow the QB to get sacked. So, aside from the game introductions where broadcasters highlight key players, hopefully we won’t hear Darnell Wright’s name on Saturday.

But if we’re looking ahead to the NFL Draft, Wright is a 6-foot-7 tackle with long arms and good feet. Not only is he strong enough to handle most bull rushes, he’s also quick enough to get to the second level, pummeling defenders to create even bigger lanes. Sometimes Wright gets caught leaning and reaching a bit, and that could be something to watch for against Pitt.

Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor – vs BYU – Saturday, 10:15 PM on ESPN

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As one of the biggest nose tackle prospects around at 6-foot-4, 358 pounds, Baylor’s Siaki Ika is a force to be reckoned with. As you can imagine, he’s not going to beat his opponents with speed, though it’s not due to a lack of effort, with his motor always running. Ika’s hand strength is second to none, and he actually does possess short-area quickness and nimble feet for a man of his stature.

There are times when Ika doesn’t use his leverage as he should, yet other times he’s barreling through the line. He may not be a first-round prospect, but for a team looking for a player capable of taking up space, Ika fills the need.

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech – vs Houston – Saturday, 4 PM on FS1

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After passing for over 8,000 yards in his career thus far, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune gets a lot of opportunities to sling the rock for Dana Holgorsen. That’s music to the ears of Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. He may not be a household name, being that he doesn’t play for one of the top programs in the nation, but Wilson’s power rush moves are some of the best in college football.

His long arms will cause scouts to drool, but unlike many other raw prospects, Wilson actually has the production numbers to match. Last year Wilson amassed seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss, but this year the 6-foot-6, 275-pound senior is looking to do even more damage.

Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Nick Saban always has a star-studded defense at Alabama. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o is simply the latest. He won’t overshadow Will Anderson Jr. off the edge, but To’oTo’o is dominant in the middle. He has a great nose for the football and always seems to end up near the pile, as proven by his 111 tackles last season.

Doing his best work against the run, To’oTo’o will be challenged against one of the best pure runners in football by taking on Bijan Robinson this week. Sometimes To’oTo’o bites too hard on play fakes, but maybe we see the senior linebacker eliminate that weakness as he continues to gain experience in the system.

Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina – vs Arkansas – Saturday, 12 PM on ESPN

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Cam Smith is a potential future first-round selection at the NFL level. Smith isn’t like some of the freakish athletes we saw go at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the South Carolina Gamecock does just about everything well. The junior has good ball skills and quick feet that allow him to make up ground late in the route.

One thing Smith doesn’t lack is his competitive drive. Despite being 6-foot tall and 185 pounds, Smith plays with physicality, though he could improve his technique as a tackler. After intercepting three passes and deflecting 11 others a season ago, Smith will cause problems for Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson, yet the signal-caller’s dual-threat ability may test Smith’s ability to wrap up in open space. It could be a good matchup on gameday.

