6 NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football Week 1

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 1 of college football kicks off Thursday night, and many more games are scheduled throughout Labor Day weekend. We’ll get our first look at some of the top upcoming NFL Draft prospects including Heisman candidates Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

While these names are already well-known, there are several others who could hear their names called either in the 2023 NFL Draft, or in the following years. In this article we’re highlighting six NFL Draft prospects football fans should keep an eye on during this week’s action.

Related: College football games today: Week 1 college football schedule headlined by Oregon vs Georgia

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State – (5) Notre Dame vs (2) Ohio State – Saturday, 7:30 PM on ABC

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Heisman runner-up in 2021, C.J. Stroud looks to pick up right where he left off when the Buckeyes take on the Fighting Irish. We’ll commonly see teams begin their season with an easy matchup, but that’s not what Stroud will face on Saturday. Marcus Freeman got the Notre Dame coaching gig thanks to his defensive acumen.

Stroud threw for 4,435 yards a year ago, no one questions the third-year sophomore’s arm. What’s surprising is to not see Stroud use his mobility more often, as he actually finished with -28 rushing yards last season. We might see Stroud on the run a bit more against Notre Dame, with projected first-round pass-rusher Isaiah Foskey screaming off the edge.

But make no mistake, Stroud and the Ohio State offense will air it out more often than not, taking advantage of an elite receiving corps including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba alone accounted for 1,606 recieving yards a year ago, which were 548 more than first-round receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Obviously, Smith-Njigba is another NFL draft prospect to keep an eye on this weekend.

Related: Heisman Trophy favorites: C.J. Stroud strikes a pose

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida – (7) Utah vs Florida – Saturday, 7 PM on ESPN

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If you’re like many football fans who enjoy watching a dual-threat quarterback, keep your eyes trained to the signal caller who wears No. 15 for the Florida Gators. No, Tim Tebow didn’t slip back into the college ranks, instead we’re talking about Anthony Richardson. Like Tebow, Richardson needs a lot more refinement as a passer, but his 6-foot-4, 238 pound frame and cannon arm keep scouts coming back for more.

The third-year sophomore QB’s preference is to run, as Richardson has attempted just 66 passes in his college career. Yet his arm will have to be tested more often against the Utes, who boast a strong front seven and likely one of the best run defenses in the nation. On the bright side, the Gators do have some massive targets in the 6-foot-5 Justin Shorter and 6-foot-3 Xzavier Henderson for Richardson to find. Seeing how Richardson handles the pressure Utah coach Kyle Whittingham throws at him will be what scouts are looking for on Saturday night.

Related: Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best teams in college football before Week 1

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

We know, aside from quarterbacks, it’s always the receivers who get all the recognition on offense. They’re just so flashy. But Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer (no relation to Mike Myers) deserves some recognition as likely the best tight end prospect in college football. Mayer has NFL size at 6-foot-5, 251 pounds and is arguably just as strong as a blocker as he is as a pass-catcher.

This is particularly impressive, considering Mayer racked up 840 receiving yards in his second season with the Fighting Irish. Mayer isn’t the freakish athlete that Kyle Pitts is, think of him more like Pat Freiermuth or T.J. Hockenson, and there’s some question to how he can top his 2021 production levels with Tyler Buchner taking over at QB, but Mayer will undoubtedly still flash on game day.

While we’re months away from talking about his NFL draft prospects, Mayer looks well on his way to becoming the next great tight end to emerge from South Bend. We’ve recently seen Tommy Tremble, Cole Kmet, and Kyle Rudolph get drafted to the pros, and Mayer could hear his name drafted in the second round, just as Kmet and Rudolph did, if not higher.

Related: College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 1

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia – (11) Oregon vs (3) Georgia – Saturday, 3:30 PM on ABC

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive tackles don’t usually demand a lot of public attention, but Jalen Carter of the Georgia Bulldogs isn’t your average human. By now everyone knows about the freakish ability of Jordan Davis, but Carter is a former five-star recruit who turned down offers from Alabama and Clemson just so he could wreck opponents’ gameplans at Georgia instead.

Since arriving on campus, Carter has done just that. After receiving immediate playing time as a freshman, Carter broke out as a sophomore, racking up 33 pressures and 8.5 tackles for loss. Even when Carter draws the double, or even triple-team, he still finds a way to get through and impact the play in the backfield. Expect a lot of attention from the Oregon offensive line on Saturday for No. 88.

Related: College football Week 1: 5 best games to watch

Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU – Florida State vs LSU – Sunday, 7:30 PM on ABC

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU may not be the powerhouse they were a few years ago, but they still have some extremely talented players sprinkled throughout their roster. Namely defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. He’s a 6-foot-4, 315 pound behemoth who’s set to start at nose tackle for the Tigers.

Roy plays with great leverage and is quick off the ball, which he uses to push linemen off their spot. Roy will cause problems in the running game and will help LSU’s top pass rushers BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, and Maason Smith get home too.

Related: 5 college football teams poised to disappoint this season

Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Sewell family already has one first-round draft pick in the family, with left tackle Penei going to the Detroit Lions with the seventh pick in 2021. Although, thanks to Noah Sewell’s continued development, they may eventually have another member of the family who hears his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft.

Yet, the younger Sewell plays linebacker instead. Sewell’s matchup against the Bulldogs pits him against a talented group of tight ends, including Blake Bowers, one of the nation’s best at his position, giving scouts a chance to see how he handles himself against other pro prospects. Kenny McIntosh, a good all-around running back will test how Sewell plays the run.

By all accounts, Sewell will handle himself just fine. New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gets to continue molding the future first-round inside linebacker into an elite player. Unlike many other inside backers, Sewell is a three-down thumper who can also drop into coverage in short areas, just don’t ask him to cover speedy backs and receivers. His best traits are his raw strength and size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds). If you like old-school linebackers who aren’t afraid to mix it up, you’ll love watching Sewell during this college football season.

Related: NFL mock draft 2023: Four QBs in Round 1, Chicago Bears hold No. 1 pick