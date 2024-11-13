New York Yankees linked to trade for intriguing high upside player to replace Gleyber Torres

An interesting New York Yankees rumor has linked the team to a potential replacement for Gleyber Torres from the American League.

This will be an important next few weeks for the Yankees. While they were able to retain the services of ace Gerrit Cole, the biggest question of the offseason will be if they can bring back superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The All-Star is the jewel of this year’s free agent market and will have many suitors on the open market.

However, the team has some questions to answer in the infield. Over the next few months, they have to figure out who will be the starting players at first, second, and third base. Trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play at third or second, but it seems more likely it will be the hot corner.

The team has been linked to several players at first, including former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. However, this week an interesting option emerged as a potential replacement for Gleyber Torres at second base.

New York Yankees reportedly a trade contender for Yoan Moncada

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images



“Yoan Moncada is generating interest in the free-agent market. More than five MLB teams are interested in Moncada. Among the teams that have monitored him are the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Mariners,” MLB reporter Francys Romero claimed on Wednesday.

In 2018 and 2019, the Chicago White Sox infielder looked like a player on a path to becoming a perennial All-Star. However, he has been unable to recapture that high level of play since. Mostly due to injury woes, including a hip injury that limited him to just 12 games in 2024.

Yoan Moncada stats (Career): .254 AVG, .331 OBP, .424 SLG, .756 OBP, 93 HR, 339 RBI, 376 R

The former top prospect seems like a player on the decline. However, at only 29, if he can stay healthy he could be a real impact player for the New York Yankees at second base. Plus, he is unlikely to come at a high cost after several down seasons. The Cuban native hit 25 home runs during an All-Star level season in 2019.

