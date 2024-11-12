Top MLB insider reveals specific All-Star New York Yankees prefer as potential Juan Soto replacement

If the New York Yankees shockingly lose Juan Soto in free agency this offseason, a prominent MLB insider has revealed the player they would prefer to be his replacement in the outfield next season.

This is going to be a huge next couple of weeks for the Yankees. The team is primed to be a World Series contender again in 2025. But only if they hold on to one key player: Juan Soto. The 26-year-old is the jewel of this year’s free agent class and will receive offers from many wealthy and powerful clubs.

Related: Top MLB insider reveals how many years Juan Soto wants in contract from Mets, Yankees, and Blue Jays and it’s insane

New York is the favorite in what will be a highly competitive race for Soto. Nevertheless, there is a very real chance that in-city rivals the New York Mets, and division rivals the Toronto Blue Jays could lure away a player that played a massive role in the Yankees reaching the World Series in October.

That is why the organization must have plans in place in case the worst-case scenario occurs. The team has been linked to several major players in free agency over the last couple of weeks. However, on Tuesday the player they specifically want to replace Soto in the outfield may have been revealed.

New York Yankees have serious interest in Teoscar Hernandez

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

During the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees got a taste of what two-time All-Star Teoscar Hernandez brings to a team. He was one of the many high-priced stars the Los Angeles Dodgers signed a year ago. And he played a key role in their championship season this year.

His performance in 2024 certainly made an impression on the Yankees and it’s probably why ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday that “the Yankees want him if Soto doesn’t come back.”

Teoscar Hernandez stats (2024): .272 AVG, .339 OBP, .501 SLG, .840 OPS, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 84 R

However, Passan did offer up a couple of key warnings about the Yankees’ chances of signing the 32-year-old. Firstly, the Dodgers are favored to re-sign him. Plus, both the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will be serious players for his services as well.

Secondly, Passan claims “Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board.” So by the time they figure out where they stand with Soto, the outfielder probably won’t be available.

Related: Worrisome scouting report on New York Yankees ‘lazy’ approach detailed by Los Angeles Dodgers player