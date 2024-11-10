Worrisome scouting report on New York Yankees ‘lazy’ approach detailed by Los Angeles Dodgers player

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following their win in the 2024 World Series, one Los Angeles Dodgers player recently revealed the concerning scouting report they had on the New York Yankees.

Yankees players and fans are still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking end to their 2024 season. Throughout the year, the Bronx Bombers were one of the best teams in baseball and finished with the best record in the American League.

They used that momentum to storm through the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians to reach the World Series. And get on the doorstep of winning a record-breaking 28th MLB title. Unfortunately, the Dodgers slammed that door on the Pinstripes in five games to deny them of their championship hopes.

In a pivotal game five, many of the problems that followed the Yankees all season were laid out for the baseball world to see as they blew a five-run lead with sloppy play en route to a stunning elimination on their home field. In a recent interview, Dodgers utility man Miguel Rojas was asked about the rumored scouting report the team had on New York before the series. And he revealed some concerning things about Aaron Boone’s team.

New York Yankees record: 94-68

New York Yankees scouting report detailed lazy play and poor fundamentals



“When we got to the Yankees, and we got the opportunity to prepare for them in our scouting report meeting, we found their weaknesses. And their weakness was they made outs on the bases. They didn’t take care of the baseball, and kind of played a little bit lazy. Lazy defense” Rojas told Chris Rose this week.

“And we said, ‘Okay, we know we’re good but we’re going to put pressure on them. So they can make these little mistakes. So that’s why we were prepared for them and knew their weaknesses… The fundamentals of the game we could be better and that was the difference in that series.”

New York Yankees fans are aware of many of these flaws in their favorite team. And it is why they have publicly complained about manager Aaron Boone for years. The skipper not holding his players accountable and demanding more doomed them in the World Series. And could doom them in future seasons — no matter who they sign or re-sign — if it isn’t fixed.

