New York Yankees reportedly targeting major player from New York Mets NLCS team but it’s not Pete Alonso

A prominent MLB insider revealed this week the New York Yankees have a major member from the New York Mets on their free agency wish list, but it’s not slugger Pete Alonso.

With the 2024 World Series in the rearview, the Yankees have now switched their focus to a pivotal offseason. One of the first major issues was checked off this week when they persuaded ace Gerrit Cole to continue his relationship with the franchise.

The next major order of business for the organization will be doing all it can to retain the services of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. For months, the Pinstripes have been seen as the odds-on favorites to re-sign the 26-year-old. But there are those around the game who believe the Mets could be serious contenders to lure away the outfielder.

However, there have also been reports that if the Yankees were to lose Soto, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso could then be on the Bronx Bombers wish list to replace Anthony Rizzo. Yet, it seems, there is another prominent player from Queens the team also has an eye on in free agency.

New York Yankees reportedly interested in New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea

On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on recent introductory talks the Yankees have had with some of the best starting pitchers available in free agency this offseason. Including Atlanta Braves veteran Max Fried, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes, and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

However, Heyman also revealed another intriguing name the Yankees reportedly are taking a hard look at. Mets free agent starter Sean Manaea. The team from Queens made a $21.05 million qualifying offer that the journeyman pitcher turned down earlier this week.

Sean Manaea stats (2024): 12-6 Record, 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, 184 SO, 181.2 IP

The former Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants veteran has one of the best seasons of his career during his debut year with the Mets. All reports are that New York would like to retain the starter. However, if the Yankees lose Soto to their in-city rivals this month, it could make the Yanks push harder to steal away Manaea.

