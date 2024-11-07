Elite star linked to New York Yankees and New York Mets in free agency now ‘likely’ to stay with current team

The player who has been viewed as a strong secondary target for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets if they can’t sign Juan Soto this offseason is now expected to return to his current team.

This will be a pivotal next few months for the Mets and Yankees. After coming up short in this year’s World Series, the top priority for the Bronx Bombers is to make sure Juan Soto is back in pinstripes next summer. While the Amazin’s reportedly feel luring the outfielder to Queens would be finalizing a championship roster.

However, there is a realistic chance either team will fail in their expensive pursuit to win over the superstar outfielder. That is why both franchises have backup plans in case Soto isn’t on their team next season. And one player that has consistently been linked to both organizations for months is Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.

The two-time All-Star would be a great fit for both clubs and his reputation for coming up big in the postseason is a huge part of the appeal for the Mets and Yankees. However, a new report suggests he may not be available for much longer.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OBS, 16 HR, 75 RBI, 79 R

Alex Bregman ‘likely’ to pass on move to New York Yankees or Mets for return to Houston

Former first-round pick Alex Bregman will go down as one of the greatest players in Astros history. Over his nine seasons with the franchise, he has earned All-Star honors twice and played a key role in helping them get to four World Series and win two championships in that time.

Understandably, Bregman is looking for another pay increase in his next contract. But he and the organization hit a stalemate in discussions earlier this year. It seemed likely he would play elsewhere in 2025 and the Mets and Yankees were favorites to land his services. However, in a Bleacher Report livestream Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested he’s going nowhere.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $160 million

“Bregman’s a fit for both New York teams. I think Houston’s pretty likely for Bregman,” Heyman said. “They are talking at this point. The general manager of the Astros, Dana Brown, was very optimistic about that yesterday. I am going to take him at his word. Does that mean it’s done or close to done, not necessarily but I think they have a good chance. I think [Bregman] would definitely like to stay there.”

The Mets and Yankees are sure to have their focus on Soto in the weeks ahead, and can’t sign both. This gives the Astros an even better opportunity to have Bregman all to themselves and finalize a deal before Soto comes off the board.

