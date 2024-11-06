Have New York Yankees closed door on bringing back this multiple-time All-Star?

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A two-time All-Star’s tenure in the Bronx appears to be over.

The New York Yankees acquired Gleyber Torres from the Chicago Cubs for Aroldis Chapman in 2016.

The one-time top prospect would go on to make his debut with the Yankees in 2018, becoming an All-Star and finishing third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Torres would become an All-Star once again in 2019, hitting 38 home runs, with an .871 OPS, and 128 OPS+.

However, Torres wasn’t able to find that All-Star form in the ensuing five seasons. He was even benched twice during a roller-coaster 2024 season — once for underperforming and another time for not hustling.

Torres struggled mightily for much of the year before coming on near the end. Heading into free agency, he slashed .257/.330/.378, with 15 home runs, 63 RBI, and 80 runs scored.

Torres was also one of the worst defensive second basemen — committing a league-high 18 errors. He was even thrown out at home plate a whopping six times.

Despite the regular-season issues, Torres turned it on in the playoffs, going 14-for-58, with two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, ten runs scored, and a .753 OPS.

But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hinted that Torres’ time with the Yankees might be over.

New York Yankees GM thanks Gleyber Torres for his time with franchise

Speaking to reporters at the General Managers Meetings, Cashman essentially thanked Torres for his service.

“I think Gleyber has been a really good Major League Baseball player. In the end, one of the reasons why we got as far as we did,” Cashman said. “I’m not going to dissect what he’s good at and not as good at. Obviously, he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that also might include us. Who knows? But I appreciate his efforts while he was here.”

Cashman commented that the Yankees could bring in a third baseman to shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to second. The general manager also mentioned that prospect Caleb Durbin could be a possibility as he’s been playing well in the Arizona Fall League.

“We can run into some trade opportunities or free agents, just not sure what we’re going to do just yet. I want to thank Gleyber for the time while he was here, without closing any doors either on a reunion,” Cashman added.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicts Torres will get a three-year, $52.5 million contract in free agency.

