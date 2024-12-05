MLB insider explains why New York Yankees are losing in Juan Soto free agent sweepstakes

One MLB insider recently claimed that the fact that the Juan Soto sweepstakes has even taken this long is not good news for the New York Yankees.

There is no bigger story in baseball right now than the grand chase for Yankees All-Star Juan Soto. The 26-year-old was always expected to cash in big this offseason. However, after he put up MVP-level numbers in the regular season and then helped carry New York to the World Series, he is expected to land a historic contract in free agency soon.

For months, the Pinstripes have always been viewed as the favorites to re-sign the four-time All-Star. He allegedly enjoyed his time in New York. Reportedly prefers being on an East Coast team to make trips back to his native Dominican Republic easier. And wants to compete for a winning club.

The Yankees seem to meet all those criteria and have the financial might to give him a very good offer. Although they could be outbid by crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, or division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays. All the serious contenders have reportedly met with Juan Soto and made offers. However, he has yet to make a decision.

And that is exactly why MLB.com league insider Ian Browne doesn’t like the New York Yankees’ chances in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Is Juan Soto taking a long time to decide his future bad news for the New York Yankees?

“I am increasingly skeptical he winds up there,” Browne wrote on Wednesday. “If he was enamored that much with his time in the Bronx, why drag this out unless the Yankees aren’t extending past $600 million? There’s a chance he wants to be the man — the player a team is branded around. That’s not happening with the Yankees.”

Now, his opinion should be viewed with some skepticism since he is the Boston Red Sox reporter for the site. And they too are a team in the fight for the gifted outfielder. But they are fair points. The Yankees seem to check all the boxes for what he would want in the team he plays on for the next decade.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

Unless they are balking at the idea of a $600 million deal. And this is possible since co-owner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear this year that he would rather cut their over $300 million payroll instead of expanding it in the years ahead.

