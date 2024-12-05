New York Yankees will reportedly target this high-priced free agent as Plan B if they miss out on Juan Soto

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees already have a backup plan in case Juan Soto bolts the Bronx.

According to MLB.com senior national reporter Mark Feinsand, the Yankees have their sights set on free-agent shortstop Willy Adames if they’re unable to retain Soto.

Adames posted career highs with 32 home runs and 112 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, finishing tenth in National League MVP voting while accumulating a 3.1 WAR.

Though the Yankees have Anthony Volpe at shortstop, they could shift him to second base to replace free agent Gleyber Torres, or move Adames to third and position Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second.

“I do think he would prefer shortstop, but it’s always a sliding scale on dollars,” a source told Feinsand. “If someone is going to pay you substantially more to play another position, you tend to be more OK with it.”

Related: MLB insider reveals four-team bidding war for Juan Soto intensifies as contract offers exceed $600 million

New York Yankees not only team interested in Willy Adames

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees aren’t alone in their pursuit of Adames. The San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies have also expressed interest in the free agent.

Each team presents a unique fit: the Astros need a potential replacement for Alex Bregman at third base; the Phillies could seek a third baseman if they trade All-Star Alec Bohm; the Red Sox might need help at third if Rafael Devers moves to first base; and the Giants want to upgrade at shortstop.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Adames will command a seven-year, $189 million contract.

Over seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, the 29-year-old has slashed .248/.322/.444, with 150 home runs, 172 doubles, 467 runs scored, 472 RBI, a 109 OPS+, and 21.5 WAR.

Related: New York Yankees reportedly ‘upgrade’ contract offer to Juan Soto days after initial bid

