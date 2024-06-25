New York Yankees rumors: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. talk heats up after latest comments

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Could three-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. soon move from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Yankees?

It still seems highly unlikely that Toronto is going to move the first baseman ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this summer. Jays general manager Ross Atkins has made it clear that they plan on contending moving forward this season.

Unfortunately, Toronto entered MLB games today with a 35-43 record and in last place in the American League West. The team is currently 16 games behind the aforementioned New York Yankees in the division.

Changing his stance about potentially wearing the pinstripes moving forward, Vlad had some interesting recent comments.

“Happy to help any team. It is not that I am trying to take back what I said about the Yankees. But this is a business. I sat down and spoke with my dad [Vladimir Guerrero] and my family, and this is a business. And I said I would never again talk about this topic [Yankees], and lots of people have asked me about it.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said, via MLB.com.

Guerrero Jr. had previously said that he would never suit up in a Yankees uniform. Obviously, his agent might have gotten into the star’s ears before he made these comments.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the New York Yankees could make sense

The obvious hiccup would be enticing Toronto to trade Vlad to a division rival. That’s highly unlikely to happen unless New York offers up a package of prospects the struggling Blue Jays simply can’t turn down.

But we’re talking a bit longer-term here. Guerrero Jr. is under contract through just next season. Hence, why he’s been involved in MLB trade rumors. It makes no real sense for him to sign any new deal ahead of hitting MLB free agency. The dude is just 25 years old and will likely earn north of $500 million on the open market.

New York could also have a need at first base long term. Anthony Rizzo is on the injured list and might have played his final game in the Bronx. Top prospect Ben Rice has flashed in limited action since making his debut. Outside of that, there is not a lot to write home about here.