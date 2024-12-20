MLB insider casts doubt on recent New York Yankees rumors about third big move

The New York Yankees have been the most aggressive team this offseason, trading for All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger and All-Star closer Devin Williams while signing starting pitcher Max Fried. While there are still plenty of Yankees rumors suggesting another big move could be on the horizon, some are casting doubt.

While the average annual value of Fried’s contract ($27.25 million) is relatively low compared to the highest-paid MLB players in 2025, New York guaranteed him $218 million total over the next eight years with none of the money deferred.

New York Yankees payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $270 million

Likewise, the Bellinger contract requires the Yankees to pay him $25 million next season and Williams is expected to earn at least $8 million in his final year of arbitration. Even amid those significant financial commitments, both short and long-term, plenty of MLB rumors have linked New York to Alex Bregman.

On the latest episode of the Foul Territory, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared that while Bregman signing with the Yankees is possible he tends to think the club has already made its biggest financial commitments.

“It could be the Yankees, although it seems to me that the Yankees have already made their big push, with Fried and now Bellinger, as far as their financial commitment is concerned.” Ken Rosenthal on the possibility of the New York Yankees signing Alex Bregman

Even if Bregman is determined to be out of the Yankees’ price range, it doesn’t mean the club is done making moves. New York is scheduled to meet with 23-year-old Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who will have to sign a minor-league contract with a small signing bonus under MLB’s international free agent rules for players under 25.

There are also more affordable free agents than Bregman, such as first baseman Paul Goldschmidt or Christian Waker. Signing either player would fill a void in the Yankees lineup and New York could save several millions of dollars per year in the process versus signing Bregman.

