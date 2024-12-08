MLB insider proposes bold 3-team trade that sends former MVP to New York Yankees and 2-time All-Star to San Francisco Giants

A New York Yankees insider recently proposed an interesting trade that would land them a major replacement for Anthony Rizzo but also send out a disappointing free agent signing from last offseason.

This has been an interesting last week for the Yankees and Giants. But both clubs entered the offseason in very different positions. New York is just a few weeks from a crushing defeat in the 2024 World Series. While San Francisco is in a front office re-organization after another disappointing season.

Related: New York Yankees linked to nasty two-team bidding war for top free agent pitcher after Juan Soto sweepstakes end

The two teams are expected to be major players in free agency this winter and have already been busy. The Yankees are one of the teams most likely to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes. And are viewed as serious contenders for Braves star Max Fried.

The Giants made a big splash this week when they signed a player many teams were taking a hard look at, Brewers slugging infielder Willy Adames. However, earlier this week, a New York MLB insider proposed an intriguing blockbuster trade that would see the Giants and Yankees fill some key needs.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Could the New York Yankees move Marcus Stroman in a deal that lands them Cody Bellinger?

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“The Cubs might have to salary dump more than expect a strong return [in a Cody Bellinger trade],” New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman began by writing. “Could the core of a trade be the Yanks sending [Marcus] Stroman (owed $18 million in 2025 with an $18 million 2026 optioned triggered if he reaches 140 innings) to the Giants (who were interested in him last offseason, albeit with since-fired Farhan Zaidi in charge of baseball operations)?

“And San Francisco dealing lefty reliever Taylor Rogers (owed $12 million in 2025) to the Cubs, who would still save a lot in 2025 and potentially all of 2026 by sending Bellinger to The Bronx?”

Marcus Stroman stats (2024): 10-9 record, 4.31 ERA, 1.468 WHIP, 113 strikeouts, 154.2 innings pitched

Bellinger and Stroman are the key members of this proposed deal. Both disappointed in 2024 after getting new contracts from the Cubs and Yankees last offseason. New York has been big fans of Bellinger, a former NL MVP, for some time. And he would be a great fit at first base next season.

After losing Blake Snell last week, the Giants need more pitching help. Although Stroman had a down year in 2024, he is still a two-time All-Star, is only 33, and is making reasonable money based on current market rates. The deal makes a lot of sense for New York and San Francisco. The question is, would Chicago be at all interested?

Related: Former GM wildly claims New York Yankees would be ‘healthier’ franchise not signing Juan Soto