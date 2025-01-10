New York Yankees reportedly no longer pursuing three-time batting champ

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees continue pursuing options to upgrade their infield after signing former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal to fill their first-base vacancy. With second baseman Gleyber Torres departing for the Detroit Tigers in free agency, the team still has gaps to address.

The Yankees have several in-house options: They could shift Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third to second base and position Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner, or they could utilize DJ LeMahieu, returning from injury, at either position.

However, earlier this offseason, the team explored another possibility in a three-time All-Star that now appears off the table.

New York Yankees won’t be trading for three-time All-Star

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Yankees had preliminary discussions with the San Diego Padres about Luis Arraez in November, though the talks never progressed.

“They have not engaged with the Padres on Arraez since, according to league sources. Those preliminary conversations were general and typical for early in an offseason, and included brief chats about Arraez, Jake Cronenworth, and others,” Martino reports.

Arraez, a three-time batting champion, led the National League in 2024 with a .314 average after the Padres acquired him in a trade with the Miami Marlins early in the season. But, his declining walk rate – dropping from 50 to 24 over the past three seasons – and limited power (28 career home runs) raise concerns. His defensive limitations are also a factor.

The Padres are reportedly looking to trade both Arraez and starting pitcher Dylan Cease to reduce their payroll for the 2025 season.

