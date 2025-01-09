MLB insider reveals New York Yankees, New York Mets no longer targeting this All-Star free agent

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets have had stellar offseasons.

The Mets made the biggest coup in free agency, signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, pulling him out of Yankees pinstripes after just one season. They also brought back left-handed starter Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million contract.

The Yankees, meanwhile, didn’t let Soto’s departure from the Bronx dampen their spirits. They signed two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, brought in former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year deal, and traded for another former NL MVP in Cody Bellinger and one of the game’s top closers in Devin Williams.

While both New York teams plan additional moves before spring training to strengthen their infields, one All-Star free agent appears to have fallen off their radar.

New York Yankees, New York Mets no longer suitors for All-Star free agent

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, neither the Yankees nor the Mets are pursuing two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

“I think the Mets are looking at relief, I think they’re looking at [Pete] Alonso, they’re looking at other options,” Heyman noted. “I haven’t really heard Bregman connected to the Mets too much.”

.@JonHeyman calls the Red Sox and Tigers the 'most likely' landing spots for Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/1neY2GLZ2X — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 8, 2025

Regarding the Yankees, Heyman added, “I don’t think they’re going to pay that kind of money. Not blaming the Yankees, they’re going to be up over $300 million again. They’ve brought in a lot of great players: Bellinger, Fried, Goldschmidt, Williams. Not going to kill them if they don’t sign Bregman.”

Bregman spent his first nine years with the Houston Astros, winning two World Series titles. While the Astros hoped to retain their homegrown talent, they couldn’t reach an agreement. Instead, they acquired third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade with the Chicago Cubs and signed first baseman Christian Walker.

Heyman identified the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers as the top two suitors for Bregman, whom ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects to receive a six-year, $187 million deal in free agency.

