MLB drops hammer on two New York Yankees fans for interfering with Dodgers’ Mookie Betts in World Series

The two New York Yankees fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during Game 4 of the World Series have learned their punishment.

During the bottom of the first inning, Betts caught a foul ball hit by Gleyber Torres near the right-field wall. When Betts made the catch, Austin Capobianco and John Hansen grabbed his glove and wrist, attempting to wrestle the ball out of his glove.

The two New York Yankee fans who grabbed Mookie Betts during the World Series have been banned from MLB stadiums indefinitely



The two fans were immediately ejected and banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.

What punishment did MLB hand down to New York Yankees fans?

Major League Baseball has now taken further action, indefinitely banning both Capobianco and Hansen from all MLB stadiums and facilities.

“On October 29, 2024, during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, you interfered with play by intentionally and forcefully grabbing a player. Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior,” the MLB’s letter states, according to MLB.com.

“Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball (‘MLB’) is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.

“Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass.”

According to The Athletic, Capobianco and Hansen were using season tickets belonging to a Yankees fan who has held the seats since 1990. That fan will not have their tickets revoked since they were not in attendance during the incident.

